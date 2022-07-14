GRAND RAPIDS — The VFW Post 1113 baseball team struggled hitting the ball Thursday in their doubleheader with Grand Rapids.
In the first game, Post 1720 starter Gavin Moen tossed a five-inning one-hitter as Post 1113 struggled to find their groove against the lefty. At the plate, Grand Rapids cruised to the 13-0 win, scoring four in the first, one in the second and eight in the third to get the job done in five innings.
In Game 2, Post 1113 had some chances to score thanks to some walks and an error here and there, but Grand Rapids’ Dom Broberg and Nolan Svatos combined for another one-hitter, leading Post 1720 to the 10-0 win in five innings.
Things were lopsided from the jump in the first game. Post 1113’s Tyler Reid got on base with a one-out walk in the top of the first inning but was later picked off on the attempted steal to second, erasing the runner.
Grand Rapids started hot with four runs in the bottom of the first. The first run came in with Klay Jones doubling to center to score Svators. Jones then came in when Broberg hit a double to left-center, 2-0.
Another Post 1720 run came in after Caleb Gunderson reached on an infield error. The final run was walked in when Post 1113 starter Tate Uhan issued a bases-loaded walk to Sam Dick, bringing home Devin Kinkel.
Moen cruised through the second for Grand Rapids to bring his team back to the plate. Jones singled to lead off the second. He stole his way to second and was driven home when Kyler Miller knocked an RBI single up the left side.
Things got out of hand in the bottom of the third with Grand Rapids etching their final eight runs of the contest.
Uhan issued another pair of bases-loaded walks to bring in two runs with no outs, ending his time on the mound. Isaac Lindhorst came on in relief but Post 1720 had his number too.
Jones helped bring home three runners with a triple to center field to start Lindhorst’s day. Broberg then singled to center to drive in another to make it an 11-0 game. The final two runs came in on back-to-back singles from Jake Garski and Gunderson, each pushing home a runner from third.
Post 1113’s lone hit in the contest came in the top of the fourth when Will Kemp singled to left. He managed to take seodn on a wild pitch and moved to third with a steal, but couldn’t make it home with Moen grabbing the third out to end the threat.
Lindhorst pitched a clean bottom of the fourth, but the Post 1113 offense couldn’t get anything going as the game ended via mercy rule after five innings.
Post 1113 head coach Zach Lindseth said his team struggled against the left Moen.
“We couldn’t really get any momentum off of him,” Lindseth said. “We couldn’t get much going there. We only had one hit that entire game and it just seemed like he was attacking the zone and we weren’t being aggressive to that the way we should have been.
“We weren’t attacking the pitches that we should have been so we let the good pitches go and swung at the bad ones and that leads to games like that where the outcome is so lopsided.”
The second game looked more favorable for the visitors through the first few innings. Broberg cruised through the first two innings on the mound for Grand Rapids, while Post 1113 went with Reid, who battled through some adversity and kept the scoreboard clean through two innings.
Post 1113’s best chance at scoring all day came in the top of the third. Brighton Techar reached on a leadoff walk and moved to second when Bennett Simon reached on an infield error. A walk to Logan Ocepek loaded up the bases with no outs against Post 1113.
But some base running errors ended up costing the visiting team. Lindhorst knocked one that looked ready to drop into shallow center, but the Grand Rapids shortstop made the snag and caught the runner on second away from the base. The double play was completed with the shortstop stepping on second for the force out. With runners on first and third with two outs, Reid flew out to end the inning.
Post 1720 responded immediately with three runs in the bottom of the third. Runners on first and third, a balk from Reid allowed one run in. Kinkel looked to fly out to center, but the ball was dropped, allowing another run in while Kinkel moved to second, 2-0. Grand Rapids then completed their three run inning with Garski doubling to right to bring Kinkel home.
Svatos came in to pitch for Post 1720 to start the top of the fourth, while the home team added to their lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Nate Garski on third, a wild pitch from new pitcher Lindhorst allowed a run in. Another Grand Rapids run came in when the Post 1113 catcher attempted to make a pickoff play at second. The ball got away from him, however, as it soared into the outfield, allowing the runner to round third and head home. One final wild pitch later in the inning to Ari Lamppa allowed the next Post 1720 run in, 6-0.
James Toman pitched the bottom of the fifth for Post 1113. Grand Rapids called game in that inning, adding on four more runs to win by 10-run rule. The first run came to score on an RBI single from Nate Garski. An RBI single from Dick brought the next one home before Kinkel scored two with a double to center to end things.
After the game, Lindseth said it was a decent effort through the first two innings before the wheels came off.
“We competed for the first couple innings and then the same thing happened again. We weren’t throwing strikes. We were walking guys. Everytime we walked a guy, they would get the hit to bring them home and we couldn’t seem to get that for ourselves on the offensive side.”
Working with limited arms, Lindseth said he took whatever option was in front of him in order to have some ready to go for another pair of games today.
“It’s kind of tough because we have two today and two on Friday but we only have five or six arms. We had to get some innings out of these guys. Some of them did OK for not pitching a whole lot and some others had to step up so we could see what they had. Hopefully now we can just reset and get ready for Friday.”
Post 1113 will host West Duluth for a doubleheader today at 2 p.m.
