GRAND RAPIDS — Hibbing VFW baseball co-coach Tim Zubich needed to see solid defense and good plate approaches against Grand Rapids, and Post 1221 fell short in both areas.
Hibbing committed six errors, and on top of that, Post 1720 pitcher Sam Dick tossed a no-hitter as Grand Rapids beat Post 1221 6-0 Tuesday at Bob Streetar Field.
In the second game, Hibbing came away with a five-inning 3-2 victory over Grand Rapids.
In game one, Hibbing only had three baserunners in the game — Adam Vinopal, who reached on an error in the first inning, and Dane Mammenga, who hit a fielder’s choice ground ball in the same inning, then Mammenga again in the fourth when he reached on an error.
“It was frustrating,” Zubich said. “Their pitcher threw well. I don’t want to take anything away from him, but we were jumping at it. The couple we did hit hard were hit right at guys. That’s the way the game goes.
“We needed a good approach, and we put some halfway decent swings on it. There were times when he was nibbling at the corners, keeping the ball down. We pounded it into the ground, and they made plays.”
In the field, Hibbing committed three errors in the first two innings, but Post 1221 pitcher Kody Birmes was able to work his way out of that trouble.
“We gave them too many free bases, too many extra outs,” Zubich said. “Our pitcher was throwing well enough to be in the game. We fell apart in the last inning. We were fortunate.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. If you can wiggle out of some of those innings where you have that many errors, consider yourself fortunate. I was hoping we’d bear down and start playing. You create your own breaks. We didn't have enough energy to have that. The harder you work, the luckier you get.”
It got tougher when Post 1720 got on the board first in the third on an RBI double by Dom Broberg, then Grand Rapids added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball hit by Nolan Svatos and when Kylan Miller reached on an error.
Now, Post 1221 had to press more.
“We did that,” Zubich said. “We tried stealing some bases with some of our guys because we weren’t hitting the ball. We had to try to get into scoring position somehow. Their catcher made some nice throws and threw us out.”
Grand Rapids would add three more runs in the sixth as Miller hit an RBI double, Broberg a run-scoring single and Devin Kinkel an RBI triple.
In the seventh, Dick got a ground out, strikeout and foul pop out to complete his no-hitter.
“He was efficient,” Zubich said. “He pounded the zone, and they made the plays. They had a couple of low-count pitch innings.”
Birmes threw 5 2/3 innings of eight-hit ball. He struck out one and walked one. Drew Forer threw 1/3 of an inning, tossing just two pitches to get out of a jam in the sixth.
Hibbing 3
Grand Rapids 2
GRAND RAPIDS — Luke Camell had a two-run single in the top of the fifth inning to break open a 1-1 tie and lead Post 1221 to the doubleheader split with Post 1720 Tuesday at Bob Streetar Field.
Forer picked up the win with two innings of two-hit ball in relief of starting pitcher Finlay Cary. Forer struck out one. Cary worked three innings, allowing three hits. He fanned one and walked one.
Garske started for Grand Rapids, tossing five innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three.
Cary did get two hits in the game. Getting one each, other than Camell, were Jace Kampsula, Luke Nelson, Jack Bautch and Brayden Rewertz.
Lamppa, Kinkel, Moen, Garske and Higgens had the Post 1720 hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.