The USA Curling National Team will return for the 2022-23 season, welcoming women’s, men’s, U25, junior, developmental, mixed doubles, and wheelchair curling athletes.

In addition to the grassroots and junior programming initiatives designed to ready athletes for the next level of competition, USA Curling is thrilled to continue supporting the nation’s best athletes as they strive for the top of the podium.

Each member of the 2022-23 roster was selected by USA Curling National Coaching Staff, who conducted an analysis based on interviews and previous experiences to understand how to best position each individual and team for competitive success.

New to the National Team Program this year is the Developmental Pool, a pool of 12 athletes who will receive National Team resources as individuals.

The Developmental Pool has been designed to extend the reach of National Team resources, support committed and talented athletes as they work to expand their accolades in men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles, as well as strengthen the depth of the USA Curling pipeline by enabling these athletes to compete with teams of their choosing.

The USA Curling National Team receives funding from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, coaching from USA Curling’s National Coaching staff, National Team uniforms through USA Curling’s partner, Columbia Sportswear, as well as access to programming such as nutrition and physical training through USA Curling’s partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics and Training HAUS. Additionally, National Team members have access to sport psychology with Premier Sport Psychology.

“The future of USA Curling is bright,” said USA Curling National Team Director Phill Drobnick. “The opportunity to learn from past seasons and reallocate funds in a meaningful way that will make a big impact on the pipeline of the competitive development within our sport is huge.”

Complete with 58 athletes, the 2022-23 USA Curling National Team season will officially get underway at the National Team Camp on Aug. 4-7, 2022, in Eagan, Minn.

“We’re confident in the skill and dedication that each and every one of these athletes has demonstrated,” added Drobnick. “With a great mix of veterans and athletes new to the program, I look forward to all the positive things to come over the next quadrennial.”

The 2022-23 USA Curling National Team Roster is as follows:

Men’s (2):

John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, Colin Hufman

Korey Dropkin, Andrew Stopera, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell

Women’s (2):

Tabitha Peterson, Cory Christensen, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson

Sarah Anderson, Leah Yavarow, Lexi Lanigan, Taylor Anderson

Mixed Doubles (6):

Cory Christensen/Korey Dropkin

Becca Hamilton/Matt Hamilton

Vicky Persinger/Chris Plys

Sarah Anderson/Andrew Stopera

Taylor Anderson/Ben Richardson

Aileen Geving/John Shuster

U25 (1 men’s, 1 women’s, 1 mixed doubles):

Men’s: Danny Casper, Ben Richardson, Chase Sinnett, Luc Violette

Women’s: Delaney Strouse, Anne O’Hara, Sydney Mullaney, Susan Dudt, Rebecca Rodgers

Mixed Doubles: Delaney Strouse/Danny Casper

Developmental Pool (8 women, 4 men):

Women: Elizabeth Cousins, Madison Bear, Cora Farrell, Allison Howell, Taylor Drees, Annmarie Dubberstein, Jenna Burchesky, Elizabeth Janiak

Men: Aidan Oldenburg, Riley Fenson, Connor Kauffman, Sam Strouse

Junior U21 (1 men’s, 1 women’s):

Men’s: Ethan Sampson, Kevin Tuma, Coleman Thurston, Marius Kleinas, Jake Zeman

Women’s: Jordan Hein, Anna Tamboli, Amelia Hintz, Tessa Thurlow, Miranda Scheel

Wheelchair (8 athletes) - The 2022-23 Wheelchair National Team roster was selected at the Trials hosted by Denver Curling Club in May:

Matt Thums, Steve Emt, David Samsa, Shawn Sadowski, Dan Rose, Pam Wilson, Laura Dwyer, Oyuna Uranchimeg.

