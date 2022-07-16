The USA Curling National Team will return for the 2022-23 season, welcoming women’s, men’s, U25, junior, developmental, mixed doubles, and wheelchair curling athletes.
In addition to the grassroots and junior programming initiatives designed to ready athletes for the next level of competition, USA Curling is thrilled to continue supporting the nation’s best athletes as they strive for the top of the podium.
Each member of the 2022-23 roster was selected by USA Curling National Coaching Staff, who conducted an analysis based on interviews and previous experiences to understand how to best position each individual and team for competitive success.
New to the National Team Program this year is the Developmental Pool, a pool of 12 athletes who will receive National Team resources as individuals.
The Developmental Pool has been designed to extend the reach of National Team resources, support committed and talented athletes as they work to expand their accolades in men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles, as well as strengthen the depth of the USA Curling pipeline by enabling these athletes to compete with teams of their choosing.
The USA Curling National Team receives funding from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, coaching from USA Curling’s National Coaching staff, National Team uniforms through USA Curling’s partner, Columbia Sportswear, as well as access to programming such as nutrition and physical training through USA Curling’s partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics and Training HAUS. Additionally, National Team members have access to sport psychology with Premier Sport Psychology.
“The future of USA Curling is bright,” said USA Curling National Team Director Phill Drobnick. “The opportunity to learn from past seasons and reallocate funds in a meaningful way that will make a big impact on the pipeline of the competitive development within our sport is huge.”
Complete with 58 athletes, the 2022-23 USA Curling National Team season will officially get underway at the National Team Camp on Aug. 4-7, 2022, in Eagan, Minn.
“We’re confident in the skill and dedication that each and every one of these athletes has demonstrated,” added Drobnick. “With a great mix of veterans and athletes new to the program, I look forward to all the positive things to come over the next quadrennial.”
The 2022-23 USA Curling National Team Roster is as follows:
Men’s (2):
John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, Colin Hufman
Korey Dropkin, Andrew Stopera, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell
Women’s (2):
Tabitha Peterson, Cory Christensen, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson
Sarah Anderson, Leah Yavarow, Lexi Lanigan, Taylor Anderson
Mixed Doubles (6):
Cory Christensen/Korey Dropkin
Becca Hamilton/Matt Hamilton
Vicky Persinger/Chris Plys
Sarah Anderson/Andrew Stopera
Taylor Anderson/Ben Richardson
Aileen Geving/John Shuster
U25 (1 men’s, 1 women’s, 1 mixed doubles):
Men’s: Danny Casper, Ben Richardson, Chase Sinnett, Luc Violette
Women’s: Delaney Strouse, Anne O’Hara, Sydney Mullaney, Susan Dudt, Rebecca Rodgers
Mixed Doubles: Delaney Strouse/Danny Casper
Developmental Pool (8 women, 4 men):
Women: Elizabeth Cousins, Madison Bear, Cora Farrell, Allison Howell, Taylor Drees, Annmarie Dubberstein, Jenna Burchesky, Elizabeth Janiak
Men: Aidan Oldenburg, Riley Fenson, Connor Kauffman, Sam Strouse
Junior U21 (1 men’s, 1 women’s):
Men’s: Ethan Sampson, Kevin Tuma, Coleman Thurston, Marius Kleinas, Jake Zeman
Women’s: Jordan Hein, Anna Tamboli, Amelia Hintz, Tessa Thurlow, Miranda Scheel
Wheelchair (8 athletes) - The 2022-23 Wheelchair National Team roster was selected at the Trials hosted by Denver Curling Club in May:
Matt Thums, Steve Emt, David Samsa, Shawn Sadowski, Dan Rose, Pam Wilson, Laura Dwyer, Oyuna Uranchimeg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.