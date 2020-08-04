HIBBING — After heavy early morning showers, the skies cleared and Hibbing Raceway officials prepared the facility for racing action and also Hall of Fame inductions.
All six divisions of racing were in action along with 2020 Hall of Fame intermission ceremonies.
Six new members were inducted for their various contributions on the track and of.
New members included Don Koivisto, Jerry Kubena, Dale Neuenshwander, Loren Sauter, Roger Niemi, and Dick Christman.
Each new member was given a synopsis of their contributions by emcee Mark Trenberth and then asked to say a few words to the crowd with many of their family members in attendance.
Tristan Labarge of Kelly Lake scored his second win of the year in the WISSOTA Super Stocks to kick off racing following the induction ceremonies.
He was followed to the line at a distance by Butch Butcher.
In the Modified race, Jeffery Wood of Chisholm ran a strong race by fending off challenges in lap-traffic from many time winner Johnny Broking. Wood led from start to finish for his first ever trip to Hibbing Raceway victory lane, which led to an exuberant celebration.
In the 30 lap WISSOTA Late Models main event, Kyle Peterlin of Hibbing surged forward from his second-row starting position to overtake Terry Lillo.
Peterlin never looked back from there as he rolled to a comfortable win followed by Derek Vesel.
After winning many features in the Pure Stock class in previous years, Michael Blevins of Hibbing took home his first victory in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified division.
Blevins slipped underneath leader Matt Anderson at the halfway point and would never relinquish the lead.
Blevins ran smoothly up front and fended off a late race challenge from Tyler Kintner.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks also saw different leaders over the course of the race.
James Vendela led much of the race on the top-side of the track only to be overtaken by Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids.
Finckbone edged away briefly and held off a late challenge from Stephen Erickson to win
The WISSOTA Hornets closed out the evening and Hunter McDougal looked to follow up his win in last week’s swarm with another win but AJ House of Cloquet. had other ideas.
House passed McDougall and held the lead to the finish for his first feature of the year in Hibbing.
Hibbing Raceway is off on Saturday, August 8 but will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 15, with all six divisions of racing.
For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324.
Other updates and content including information on the 2020 Hall of Fame Class can be found on Hibbing Raceway’s Facebook page.
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature— Kyle Peterlin, Derek Vesel, Jay Kintner, Travis Budisalovich, Terry Lillo, Cole Provinzino, Keith Niemi, Kevin Carlson, Ben Heinle, Roger Paolo, Steve Reini, Clint Larson, Zach Wohlers, Deven Vanhouse, Jeff Provinzino, Mark Heinle
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature — Jeffery Wood, Johnny Broking, Bob Broking, Danny Vang, Chuck Olson, Keith Koski, Jeff Tardy, Jeff Wood, Cory Sersha, Ken Hron, Dan Kingsley, Ryan Jensen, Josh Beauliau, Donnie Lofdahl, Michael Procopio
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature — Tristan Labarge, Butch Butcher, Dalton Carlson, Robbie Lore, Tim Carlson, Kevin Salin, Dean Mattila, Mikey Vajdl, Mike Sirois
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature — Michael Blevins, Tyler Kintner, Matt Anderson, Jeremy Theisen, Donnie Lofdahl, Jeff Forseen, Mark Kangas, Paul Ripley, Dylan Miller, Mervin Castle III, Justin Feltus, Charlie Castle, Cody Krueth, Travis Kumrei, Leo Schweiss, Chad Vanduker, Bret Masters, Justin Bassa, Jerry Vesel, Butch Butcher, Frank Paolo, McLean Andrews
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature — Chad Finckbone, Stephen Erickson, James Vendela, Victor Westerlund, Austin Carlson, Al Sadek, Scot Smith, Sam Blevins, Mark Gangl, Margo Butcher, Nick Cimermancic, Cody Herrick, Michael Ryan
WISSOTA Hornets:
Featuren— AJ House, Hunter McDougall, Nate Rose, Russ Lucente, Jase Warda, Tyler Schramm, Chaston Finckbone, Mike Egan, Alyssa Reini, Ryder Gangl, Reid Johnson, Josh Rowe, Kristy Marken, Ricky Helms
