Northern Twistars Gymnastics participated in the Up North Invitational at the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy recently, with Silver, Gold & Platinum Xcel teams competing. All three teams took first place and performed extremely well on each event.
“This season has been amazing! Our girls have worked so hard and have never been so confident. After this highly successful meet, all of our competitive gymnasts have qualified for the State meet held in March. All of our competitors made it on the podium and all three teams came home with a 1st Place Trophy!” states Lisa Fix, co-owner and coach.
“Not only do I love to see our girls be recognized for their success in competition but I also love to see a team, a family, consist of athletes from all around our wonderful area! They all come together and form the perfect team! So proud!” co-owner and coach Gwyn Roos said.
----
Silver Team achieved their season high team score of 112.6.
Vault Results
Ages 8 & 9
1st Place Lila Johnston (Buhl)
2nd Place Arie Bialke (Britt)
Age 10
1st Place Alexis Macenski (Chisholm)
2nd Place Milja Peterson (Britt)
Tied 3rd Lauren Anderson (Aurora) & Addison Andres (Aurora)
Ages 11-13
1st Place Brooklyn Cooley (Cherry)
Bar Results
Ages 8 & 9
1st Arie Bialke
2nd Lila Johnston
3rd Tikka Debeltz (Cook/Angora)
Age 10
1st Milja Peterson
2nd Alexis Macenski
3rd Addison Andres
Ages 11-13
1st Kahlin Kick (Zim/Gilbert)
2nd Brooklyn Cooley
3rd Hailey Schultz (Makinen)
Beam Results
Ages 8 & 9
1st Lila Johnston
3rd Mahana Olson
Age 10
2nd Milja Peterson
3rd Alexis Macenski
Ages 11-13
1st Hailey Schultz
2nd Brooklyn Cooley
Floor Results
Ages 8 & 9
1st Lila Johnston
2nd Valeria Brysch (Eveleth)
Age 10
1st Alexis Macenski
2nd Milja Peterson
3rd Addison Andres
Ages 11-13
1st Brooklyn Cooley
3rd Kahlin Kick
All Around
Ages 8 & 9
1st Lila Johnston
2nd Arie Bialke
Age 10
1st Alexis Macenski
2nd Milja Peterson
3rd Lauren Anderson
Ages 11-13
1st Brooklyn Cooley
Gold Team Results
Vault Results
Ages 9-11
1st Avary Brandau (Ely)
2nd Willa Roos (Hibbing)
3rd Zelia Brysch (Eveleth)
Age 12
1st Aubrie Takanen (Aurora)
2nd Veyda Friend (Hibbing)
3rd Miia Johnson (Virginia)
Bar Results
Ages 9-11
1st Zelia Brysch
2nd Avary Brandau
Age 12
1st Aubrie Takanen
2nd Veyda Friend
3rd Miia Johnson
Beam Results
Ages 9-11
1st Zelia Brysch
2nd Avary Brandau
3rd Willa Roos
Age 12
1st Aubrie Takanen
2nd Isabella Macho (Ely)
Floor Results
Ages 9-11
1st Zelia Brysch
3rd Willa Roos
Age 12
1st Veyda Friend
2nd Aubrie Takanen
3rd Miia Johnson
All Around Results
Age 9-11
1st Zelia Brysch
2nd Avary Brandau
3rd Willa Roos
Age 12
1st Aubrie Takanen
2nd Veyda Friend
3rd Miia Johnson
Platinum Team Results
Vault Results (All Ages)
1st Sophie Roark (Virginia)
3rd Cally Anderson (Eveleth)
Bar Results (All Ages)
2nd Cally Anderson
3rd Sophie Roark
Beam Results (All Ages)
2nd Abbie Sather (Eveleth)
Floor Results (All Ages)
1st Sophie Roark
2nd Cally Anderson
3rd Abbie Sather
All Around (All Ages)
1st Abbie Sather
2nd Cally Anderson
3rd Sophie Roark
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.