Northern Twistars Gymnastics participated in the Up North Invitational at the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy recently, with Silver, Gold & Platinum Xcel teams competing. All three teams took first place and performed extremely well on each event.

“This season has been amazing! Our girls have worked so hard and have never been so confident. After this highly successful meet, all of our competitive gymnasts have qualified for the State meet held in March. All of our competitors made it on the podium and all three teams came home with a 1st Place Trophy!” states Lisa Fix, co-owner and coach.

“Not only do I love to see our girls be recognized for their success in competition but I also love to see a team, a family, consist of athletes from all around our wonderful area! They all come together and form the perfect team! So proud!” co-owner and coach Gwyn Roos said.

Silver Team achieved their season high team score of 112.6.

Vault Results

Ages 8 & 9

1st Place Lila Johnston (Buhl)

2nd Place Arie Bialke (Britt)

Age 10

1st Place Alexis Macenski (Chisholm)

2nd Place Milja Peterson (Britt)

Tied 3rd Lauren Anderson (Aurora) & Addison Andres (Aurora)

Ages 11-13

1st Place Brooklyn Cooley (Cherry)

Bar Results

Ages 8 & 9

1st Arie Bialke

2nd Lila Johnston

3rd Tikka Debeltz (Cook/Angora)

Age 10

1st Milja Peterson

2nd Alexis Macenski

3rd Addison Andres

Ages 11-13

1st Kahlin Kick (Zim/Gilbert)

2nd Brooklyn Cooley

3rd Hailey Schultz (Makinen)

Beam Results

Ages 8 & 9

1st Lila Johnston

3rd Mahana Olson

Age 10

2nd Milja Peterson

3rd Alexis Macenski

Ages 11-13

1st Hailey Schultz

2nd Brooklyn Cooley

Floor Results

Ages 8 & 9

1st Lila Johnston

2nd Valeria Brysch (Eveleth)

Age 10

1st Alexis Macenski

2nd Milja Peterson

3rd Addison Andres

Ages 11-13

1st Brooklyn Cooley

3rd Kahlin Kick

All Around

Ages 8 & 9

1st Lila Johnston

2nd Arie Bialke

Age 10

1st Alexis Macenski

2nd Milja Peterson

3rd Lauren Anderson

Ages 11-13

1st Brooklyn Cooley

Gold Team Results

Vault Results

Ages 9-11

1st Avary Brandau (Ely)

2nd Willa Roos (Hibbing)

3rd Zelia Brysch (Eveleth)

Age 12

1st Aubrie Takanen (Aurora)

2nd Veyda Friend (Hibbing)

3rd Miia Johnson (Virginia)

Bar Results

Ages 9-11

1st Zelia Brysch

2nd Avary Brandau

Age 12

1st Aubrie Takanen

2nd Veyda Friend

3rd Miia Johnson

Beam Results

Ages 9-11

1st Zelia Brysch

2nd Avary Brandau

3rd Willa Roos

Age 12

1st Aubrie Takanen

2nd Isabella Macho (Ely)

Floor Results

Ages 9-11

1st Zelia Brysch

3rd Willa Roos

Age 12

1st Veyda Friend

2nd Aubrie Takanen

3rd Miia Johnson

All Around Results

Age 9-11

1st Zelia Brysch

2nd Avary Brandau

3rd Willa Roos

Age 12

1st Aubrie Takanen

2nd Veyda Friend

3rd Miia Johnson

Platinum Team Results

Vault Results (All Ages)

1st Sophie Roark (Virginia)

3rd Cally Anderson (Eveleth)

Bar Results (All Ages)

2nd Cally Anderson

3rd Sophie Roark

Beam Results (All Ages)

2nd Abbie Sather (Eveleth)

Floor Results (All Ages)

1st Sophie Roark

2nd Cally Anderson

3rd Abbie Sather

All Around (All Ages)

1st Abbie Sather

2nd Cally Anderson

3rd Sophie Roark

