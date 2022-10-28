CHERRY — After receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs, the Cherry High School football is raring to go.
The Tigers get their first taste of Section 7 Nine-man action today when they take on Cook County in a semifinal contest beginning at 2 p.m. at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.
Cherry coach Jason Marsh said his team is ready to go.
“We’re excited to play,” he said. “That layoff was good because we got everybody healed up, but they want to get back after it.”
Cherry is currently on a two-game winning streak, having beaten Ely and McGregor in its last two regular-season games.
Even so, Marsh said there was still things to work on.
“We have to be sharper on both sides of the ball,” Marsh said. “We also put a few wrinkles in on offense and defense. Everybody has played, so have film on each other, so we added a few new things to our bag of tricks.”
The Vikings come into the game at 5-3, but they currently on a two-game losing streak, and even though Cherry owns a 62-0 win over Cook County on Sept. 16, Marsh knows all of that is water under the bridge.
“They’ve been playing better as of late,” Marsh said. “It’s always tough to beat teams two times in a season, so our guys will have to come out and play hard.”
Marsh isn’t quite sure what the Vikings’ offense will throw at his team, so the Tigers’ defense will have to be ready for anything.
“They’ve been passing a lot more in the second half of the season,” he said. “In their last couple of games, they’ve been running three-receiver sets, and they’ve put twins out to one side to spread the field.
“We’re expecting them to do something along those lines. I expect them to pull out all of the stops.”
Whatever the Vikings run, the Tigers’ defense should be ready for it.
“Our front four has been our strength,” Marsh said. “They’ve been solid all year. I’ve been pleased with how our backers and secondary have improved throughout the year. Our backers are flowing downhill, and our secondary is covering more space.
“We’ve had a few more interceptions, so that’s good to see.”
Cherry’s offense has become more well-rounded this season, which should be hard for the Vikings’ defense to control.
“We want to execute and be able to spread the ball around to our playmakers,” Marsh said. “We have a nice mix of the run and pass, but more than anything, we have to be sharp.
“I like how our passing game has improved over the course of the season. We had a new quarterback and other guys in key positions. We’ve been a good running team, but it’s been a lot of fun being able to throw the ball with a lot more success this year.”
It will all come down to who executes the best.
“I’m looking for the kids to do their jobs, like making their blocks,” Marsh said. “Sometimes it’s less about what you run and more about how you do it. We have to make sure the kids are executing well.
“They’re ready to go. They are itching for a game.”
