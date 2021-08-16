Thune rallies to win MCC Men’s Club title

HIBBING — Trailing 2-down with four holes to play, Jeff Thune needed something positive to happen in his match against Tyler Harvey.
The defending Mesaba Country Club men’s club champion teed off on the par 3 15th hole, and right away, he knew the match could be over.
It appeared that the ball was headed over the green and into the woods, which would have lessened his chances of defending his title.
That’s when Thune got the most fortuitous bounce of the match.
His ball hit a tree just to the left of the green, ricocheted right and landed 10-feet behind the hole.
Thune would beat Harvey on that hole to go 1-down, then he beat Harvey on the next three holes to win his second-straight, and third overall, Mesaba Country Club men’s club title Sunday.
To say Thune caught a break is an understatement.
“I got a good break on 15,” Thune said. “I hooded an 8-iron a bit. You couldn’t have asked for a better bounce off of that tree. I was able to make a nice putt to make a three.
“It more than likely changed the outcome of the match. If you go 3-down with three to play, it’s not over, but you’re right there. It definitely gives you some momentum.”
As for Harvey, he took the bounce well in stride.
“It was certainly big for him, but that’s golf,” Harvey said. “Sometimes you get bounces that go your way, and sometimes, you don’t. In that case, it was a good bounce for him, but it was big.
“If he doesn’t hit the tree, and he goes into the woods, maybe I’m 3-up after that hole instead of 1-up. It was a big bounce in his favor.”
Harvey did take the lead early on with some magical touch on the greens.
“I putted well today,” Harvey said. “I kept myself in it. He was playing steadily. It was a good match. He’s a good player.”
Everytime Harvey putted, Thune expected him to make it, but he couldn’t let that bother him.
“He one-putted five holes in a row, and they were nice 10-to-12-foot putts,” Thune said. “He was making everything. It was awesome. He’s a good putter. He’s one of those guys when he’s standing over the ball, you’re expecting it to go in.”
“It doesn’t affect you because you expect him to make it.”
That set the stage for the crucial 15th hole, but Harvey had a chance to tie the hole.
His drive was around five-feet from the putting surface.
His chip hit the stick, but bounced out and ended up around 10-feet from the hole.
“It wasn’t the most well-struck chip I’ve hit,” Harvey said. “It was a little skinny. Luckily, it hit the flag and ended up there, otherwise, it’s probably off of the green. Not a great shot, but it was a good bounce for me.
“I couldn’t make the putt.”
Harvey proceeded to hit out-of-bounds on No.16, then he found himself with some tree trouble on No. 17. He chipped out, but his shot rolled over the green and into the woods.
He was able to bogey the hole, but Thune sank a six-foot putt for par to go 1-up.
“I flushed it and blocked it a little bit,” Harvey said. “It ended up in the trees. I never would have thought I would have gotten there, but I did.
“I tried to recover. I gave myself a chance by making that bogey putt, but he made a solid par putt.”
Harvey hit out-of-bounds on No. 18, then after missing his bogey putt, he conceded the match to Thune, who won his first title in 2012.
“It’s exciting,” Thune said. “I had a lot of tough matches along the way. I went extra holes twice, and almost went extra holes here as well. That was a tough one coming down. It was a battle.
“To repeat, your expectations as defending champ are a little different. To be able to repeat, I’m proud of that, for sure.”
Thune beat Greg Helstrom, Jake Chamberlin and Jake Riihinen on his way to the championship.
Harvey beat Aaron Jamnick, Ryan Hanegmon and Ryan Riihinen.
