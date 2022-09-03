The sky’s the limit for Bluejacket swimmers

HIBBING — As it is with every season for the Hibbing High School girls swimming team, it’s a process.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano molds his team like clay to get the best possible outcomes.
Sometimes he must adjust his training regimen, which has happened over the last couple of seasons with COVID, but Veneziano still gets good results.
As the 2022 season gets under way, Veneziano is hoping things get more back to normal, but had a little bit of setback due to their facility.
Even so, Hibbing has a team that is capable of competing for a Section 7A crown.
“We were not able to get into the pool for a good portion of the summer, and we didn’t have much for captain practices,” Veneziano said. “‘Some kids kept themselves in relatively good shape, and other kids, not necessarily so.
“I do like what I’m seeing so far in how far we’ve come in two weeks as to how we’re training, the habits we’re forming. I’m making sure we’re doing the right things as far as training goes.”
Without that ability to swim, there was still time to do dryland training, but Veneziano said there’s two ways to look at that.
“No. 1 is the people who have been working out and training, then when they come into season, they’ve formed a lot of bad habits that you have to spend the time to undo,” Veneziano said.“Sometimes, those preseason things are actually counterproductive in the long run.
“We want everyone to stay in the best physical shape that they can possibly be, but there’s also a part when we come that we can establish good habits in training and technique right off the bat.”
That’s where the process comes into play.
“As long as they’re aware that this is a process and not something that’s going to happen automatically by flipping a switch, they will do well as the season goes on,” Veneziano said.
Hibbing will be led by seniors Emery Maki, Jordyn McCormack, Chloe Price (diving), Madison St. George and Geli Stenson.
Juniors Desiree DiIorio, Macie Emerson, Ella Kalisch, Mia Savage and Alexis Walters will have major roles on the team, along with sophomores Ginny Sandness and Sylvie Wetzel (diving).
Freshmen Raini Gibson, Riley St. George, Maggie Cary, Hailey Robinson, Alayna Schlect and Mallory Seykora (diver) should add to that varsity depth.
There’s eighth-graders Gianna Fatticci, Nissa Jensen, Elizabeth Milani, Julia Plombon, and Naomi Ronning and seventh-grader Gretchen Hoertsch.
Most of them have been through the process before, so they know what to expect, especially through the COVID era.
“We had to adjust with everything we did, how we did it, the length of training, how we trained,” Veneziano said. “There was a lot of stuff put on us that had little to do with the swimming world. It wasn’t normal in any way, shape or form.
“I thought we did well for the parameters we’d been given over the last two years.
A lot of the enjoyment and stuff you do that makes this sport worthwhile was taken away. I’m hoping that we get to have that back. There’s cautious optimism that we’ll be able to get back there.”
Individually, Veneziano said he’s able to fill out a lineup card in every event, with at least two swimmers. His relays, both the 200 and 400 relay teams advanced to state last year, and they’re back intact.
“We have somebody in every event that’s production,” Veneziano said. “We’re building our 200 medley relay. We don’t have a volume in numbers, so we’re lacking depth. We’re trying to build that depth, but we’re solid in every event.”
On the diving board, Veneziano wants them to step up their games, and this could be the year they make some noise.
“Our girls can compete, but they have to stop thinking of themselves as, ‘I’m just here, and I just want to make it to regions,” Veneziano said. “They will make it to the regions, but what will they do with that opportunity?
“Are you just going to show up there and participate, or are going to be there to compete? That’s not just for the divers, but also for the swimmers. The mindset has to change. It’s not a participation meet. It’s a competition meet. We need to understand that from day one.”
If that happens, the sky’s the limit for the Bluejackets.
“As long as we understand that and we do that preparation, things will go well. It may take some time,” Veneziano said. “Everybody has to have an open mind, and the coaching staff will do everything in their power to put people in a position to help the team and themselves to reach the greatest level of success.”
