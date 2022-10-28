CHISHOLM — The first time the Chisholm High School football team took on Deer River, the Bluestreaks missed out on some golden opportunities to score.
That came back to haunt Chisholm in a 42-0 loss to the Warriors.
It’s not often a team gets a second chance at an opponent, but the Bluestreaks get that opportunity today when they travel to Deer River to take on the Warriors in a Section 7A semifinal contest, beginning at 2 p.m.
This time, Chisholm coach Nick Milani is hoping his team can take advantage of their chances,
“We have to capitalize on our drives and finish plays,” Milani said. “We had chances early to get into the end zone. You can’t miss opportunities against a team like that. We had good field position, but we had some dropped passes.
“We have to catch the ball.”
Even if the Bluestreaks play a complete game, trying to beat a 9-0 Deer River team will be easier said than done.
“We have to come hard off the ball because they’re big and physical,” Milani said. “They will run the ball. We have to step up to the task, but a lot of it is mental. Because they’re so big and strong, we have to step up and get stops.
“They are 9-0 for a reason. What they do, they do well. If we want to win and continue to play, we have to bring everything together.”
Plus, Chisholm will have to find a way to get on the board against a Warriors team that has three shutouts this season, and they haven’t given up more than 20 points in a single game.
The Bluestreaks will try to do that with a balanced offense, but whether they run or pass will be determined by how the game is going at the time.
“It will depend on what they give us,” Milani said. “Against a good team like that, there’s not a lot of weaknesses. We’ll take it quarter-by-quarter and play-by-play. We’ll have to adjust.”
A lot of that will be determined by the ability of quarterback Dominic Olson to stay healthy.
“We went out of the game the last time we played Deer River,” Milani said. “Keeping him healthy will be a benefit for us.”
If the Bluestreaks have to run the ball, it will be up to their offensive line to win the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“They have to match their physicality and aggressiveness,” Milani said. “Physically, they’re ready. They’ve gotten better every day from day one, but there’s something about this match up against Deer River.
“There’s a mental aspect to it, too. We’ve been telling them all week that if we play four quarters and do what we’re supposed to do, it doesn’t matter what their record says, or what our record says, we can beat anybody. We have nothing to lose. We have to stay loose, have fun and play football.”
