football

Chisholm's Blake Warner cuts back to find running room in the second half of Tuesday night's playoff game in Chisholm.

 Mark Sauer/File

CHISHOLM — The first time the Chisholm High School football team took on Deer River, the Bluestreaks missed out on some golden opportunities to score.

That came back to haunt Chisholm in a 42-0 loss to the Warriors.

