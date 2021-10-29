STANDINGS TIGHTEN AT 2022 U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR MIXED DOUBLES CURLING

The standings tighten after six draws of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling.
Team Anderson/Dropkin rebounded from their 0-2 opening day by rattling off four consecutive wins to sit tied atop the leaderboard.
"I think just believing in ourselves,” said Korey Dropkin when asked the secret ingredient to his team’s success. “We're feeling good now. We're having some fun out there; just a little bit lighter on the emotions. It's obviously stressful out there because we're all playing our hearts out.”
Persinger/Plys, the other team in the contest tied for the top of the standings with a 4-2 record, suffered their second loss in Thursday afternoon’s draw against Christensen/Shuster.
The victory over Persinger/Plys marked the third win for Christensen/Shuster’s current three-game win streak.
Also stringing together three consecutive wins, Walker/Leichter joins the company of Christensen/Shuster, Geving/Violette, Hamilton/Hamilton, Peterson/Polo, and Sinclair/Ruohonen, creating a six-way tie in the standings at 3-3.
The next draw of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling will be tonight at 8:00PM (ET), featuring Hamilton/Hamilton and Peterson/Polo on the NBC Sports App as both teams fight to propel themselves ahead in the standings.
The evening draw on Thursday will host matchups that will be essential to painting the playoff picture.
“We just have to keep focusing on the next game,” said Korey Dropkin. “We've got Walker/Leichter next. They're a great team and playing well. We're just going to have to play better and make some more shots and keep grinding them out like we're doing right now."
With three games remaining in the round robin and only four teams qualifying for playoffs, intensity continues to rise as each game, shot, and moment become more important than the last.
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|PCT
|HMR
|STL
|1-PT
|EE-H
|EE-S
Round-Robin
|Anderson/Dropkin
Duluth, MN
|7
|5
|2
|0.714
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Persinger/Plys
Fairbanks, AK
|7
|5
|2
|0.714
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Christensen/Shuster
Duluth, MN
|7
|4
|3
|0.571
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Hamilton/Hamilton
Madison, WI
|7
|4
|3
|0.571
|1-0
|0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Sinclair/Ruohonen
Chaska, MN
|7
|4
|3
|0.571
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Geving/Violette
Duluth, MN
|7
|3
|4
|0.429
|1-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Peterson/Polo
Chaska, MN
|7
|3
|4
|0.429
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Walker/Leichter
Boston, MA
|7
|3
|4
|0.429
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Bear/Stopera
Chaska, MN
|7
|2
|5
|0.286
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Burchesky/Richardson
Chaska, MN
|7
|2
|5
|0.286
|0-1
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
