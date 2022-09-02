Spartans looking to become contenders

Nashwauk-Keewatin's Katie Kinkel saves a ball that got past the first line of defenders during Monday night's home game against Mesabi East.

 MARK SAUER

NASHWAUK — Is this the year where the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team makes the leap to contenders?

If everyone stays healthy it looks like the Spartans have the roster to do just that.

