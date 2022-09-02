Spartans looking to become contenders

NASHWAUK — Is this the year where the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team makes the leap to contenders?
If everyone stays healthy it looks like the Spartans have the roster to do just that.
NASHWAUK — Is this the year where the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team makes the leap to contenders?
If everyone stays healthy it looks like the Spartans have the roster to do just that.
At least that’s what Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessican Noonan is hoping.
It all starts at the net with seniors Addy Gangl and Kaydince Bodin.
“I need them to be leaders on and off the court,” Noonan said. “I need them to have positive attitudes. I need them to be strong leaders and guide the team. They have to make strong choices.
“They need strong communication skills with them and the other girls as well.”
On the court, Noonan should get more than enough contributions out of them.
“They will be extremely vital to what we do,” Noonan said. “Addy is one of our strongest players. She was well-seasoned. She’s been playing since the eighth-grade. She is one of our strongest players on the court.
“Kaydince, she has to be a consistent, good passer. She has to be solid all-around playing the left side.”
They will be joined on the team by juniors Claire Clusiau, Careese Milstead, Gracie Ranta and Jaci Rebrovich.
Clusiau will play on the left side, Rebrovich is the libero, Milstead will be the setter and Ranta will play on the right side.
“They need to be strong with their covering and passing skills,” Noonan said. “They also need to have strong communication on the court with one another.”
Sophomores who could see some time will be Teegan Bodin, Brynn Kackman, Jayla Larcom, Katie Kinkel and Emma Jensen.
Noonan will use a 6-2 offense, but as always, that offense starts with a good pass, which is something the Spartans are working on every day.
“We’re going to need to pass, and that’s been on and off,” Noonan said. “We have to be more consistent with our serve receive. If we have an error, it snowballs into more errors.
“I’m hoping we can brush off those errs and get back to passing the right way.”
If everything falls into place, Nashwauk-Keewatin could get around that .500 mark or better.
“We have to remain consistent, and keep positive both on and off the court,” Noonan said. “I’m hoping to do better than last year. We had some losses last year that shouldn’t have happened.
“We want to redeem ourselves from those losses last year.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.