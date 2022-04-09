HIBBING — The John Shuster Rink cleared another hurdle on their way to the main-event final.
The Olympic Rink of Shuster, Chris Plys, Colin Hufman and John Landsteiner defeated the Paul Pustovar Rink 6-1 in a round-of-16 matchup at the 66th annual Last Chance International Bonspiel Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Shuster was scheduled to play the Ty Dilello Rink in the quarterfinals Saturday night at 8 p.m. when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
That’s something Plys, and the team were looking forward to because the bleachers were going to be full of spectators, which is something that was missing in Beijing.
“We wanted to play Saturday night in front of all of the people up there,” Plys said. “We’re getting to meet so many different folks. You can tell that the people in the bleachers were having a good time.
“It feels so good to play in front of fans and hear noise. Curling is so much more fun to play when it’s that kind of environment. This was the game we wanted to play in, so it’s more fun.”
In the Pustovar match, the play was slow going through the first five ends as the score was knotted 1-1.
That, according to Pustovar, was by design.
“I’ve played John many times before, and the best strategy for us was to keep it open,” Pustovar said. “If you let them draw, with their sweeping and ability to throw the draw weight, it’s hard to beat them.
“We kept it open for five ends. It worked out well. They blanked a couple because they couldn’t get any deuces. After that, they made some great draws, and we couldn’t duplicate those draws.”
Plys said it doesn’t matter what kind of game is being played because they can adjust to the situation.
“Our team prefers to play more the draw game, but we take what the other team gives us,” Plys said. “We didn’t want to leave a bunch of their rocks laying around. That’s a sure-fire way where if you miss one, you get popped for a big one.
“We were staying patient.”
Patient enough to blank a couple of ends.
“I think everybody was kind figuring the ice out,” Plys said. “Those guys were making tons of shots. They forced the play, but once we were able to get some guards up there later in the game, we were able to generate a little more offense.
“It was a fun game.”
Those guards started developing in the sixth end, which turned into a steal of three for Shuster and a 4-1 lead.
“We made a couple of good freezes, then our guard placement was good,” Plys said. “We made them make some tough shots. We lucked out and got a steal of three.”
Pustovar knew it was going to be tough to climb out of that hole.
“Once you’re behind by three it’s almost impossible to catch up,” Pustovar said. “The ice was fairly straight today, so it didn’t curl a lot. It was more difficult to bury rocks behind guards.”
It didn’t get any better in the seventh end as Shuster buried two rocks in front of the T-line in the one-foot and four-foot circles.
“Colin made a good freeze with his first shot, putting us in a good spot,” Plys said. “In the second half of that game, we placed some good draws. We were fortunate to have good rock position the rest of the game.”
Pustovar never got an opportunity to get anything going in the seventh as Shuster stole two more points.
“They got two rocks in the four-foot immediately, early in the end, and we just had to try and peel guards,” Pustovar said. “They just kept guarding it. They put every guard right where they wanted it.”
In other quarterfinal matches, Ryan Financial took on Team Drews; Rojeski took on Sailor Jerry’s; and Dolan took on Stone Pony.
The semifinals are slated for 11 a.m. today, followed by the finals at 2 p.m.
