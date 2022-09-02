Seven seniors lead 2022 Cherry team

Cherry volleyball takes on Chisholm in a contest during the 2021 season.

 GARY GIOMBETTI

CHERRY — In her tenure as coach of the Cherry High School volleyball team, LeAnn Adkisson has never had more than a handful of seniors.

Adkisson must think she hit the jackpot as the 2022 season gets set to begin for the Tigers as she has seven seniors on this team.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments