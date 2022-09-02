Seven seniors lead 2022 Cherry team

CHERRY — In her tenure as coach of the Cherry High School volleyball team, LeAnn Adkisson has never had more than a handful of seniors.
Adkisson must think she hit the jackpot as the 2022 season gets set to begin for the Tigers as she has seven seniors on this team.
There shouldn’t be any problem finding leaders this season.
Those seniors include Angie Haverkamp, Isabella Baasi, Hailey Greenly, Claire Cushman, Blaise Erickson, Katelyn Marx and Mackenna Ridge.
“This is fantastic,” Adkisson said. “This is the highest number of seniors I’ve had since I’ve been coaching. We should have team cohesion this year. That’s going to help us on the court.”
Adkisson believes that’s the key to a successful season.
“To me that’s everything,” Adkisson said. “You can have all of the talent in the world, but if you can’t work together, you won’t have a successful team. Having that team cohesion is an important thing.
“The goal as a coach is a winning season. Cohesion can help with that. All of the girls need to communicate and work together.”
Greenly will be the key to Cherry’s offense as the setter. She has some big shoes to fill, but Adkisson said she’ll be able to handle it.
“So far, she’s been doing well,” Adkisson said. “She’s a captain, so the girls see her as the leader of the team. That’s a great position for her to have as a setter. The girls do see her as a leader.
“Hailey can handle the pressure.”
Cushman will be vital to the Tigers’ defense as the libero.
“She moves well, and she reads the ball well,” Adkisson said. “She will be strong defensively, but as always, passing and serve receive depend on the day. I don’t know any coach that doesn’t struggle with that on a regular basis.”
Juniors on the team include Harmony Aikey, Brooke Rinerson and Faith Zganjar, who was a starter last season.
“She has worked hard over the summer, and came back with huge improvements,” Adkisson said. “It’ll be exciting to see her in game situations. She’s a hard worker that gives 100-percent on the court.”
Sophomores include Avi Abramson, Aimee Grotberg, Lydia Greenly and Hailie Peterson. Freshmen are Kaelyn Greenly, Aunika Helms, Emma Peteson, Alli Kangas and Autumn Aikey.
Adkisson said she’ll run a 5-1 offense because her second setter is injured at the moment, and the Tiger hitters should take another step forward.
“We’ve learned some new techniques this year from a former University of Minnesota player,” Adkisson said. “We hope that helps our offense. We’ve never been a huge, strong-hitting team, but we’re looking to change that.”
The biggest thing Cherry has to do to improve on last season will be on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have to learn how to read the ball better,” Adkisson said. “It’s such a mental game more so than anything. If we can get a good read on the ball, we’ll be OK in games.”
