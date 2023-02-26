RUSH CITY—Three Rock Ridge wrestlers are headed to the State Meet after a great day of wrestling at the Section 7AA meet in Rush City Saturday.
Nolan Campbell (120 pounds) and Damian Tapio (170) came away as section champions, while Dutch Hedblom (126) was a runner-up. All three qualified for the State Meet, March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
In the 120-pound championship match, Nolan “was dominating his match and then ran into a few problems later in the match,’’ head coach Dennis Benz said. “The kid he was wrestling was from Mora, Mason Nelson and is currently ranked 9th in the state. It came right down to the wire’’ with Nolan pulling out a 12-11 decision to earn his state berth.
Tapio’s championship match against Jack Grell from Aitkin was equally close.
“Damian has wrestled Grell twice this year and they had split with Damian losing the last time they met by a point. Grell is currently ranked 8th and Damian is currently ranked 10th. We knew it was going to be a good match,’’ Benz said, “and it was with Damian winning 3 to 2.’’
Hedblom took on Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids in the 126 title match. Hedblom was pinned by Lehman earlier in the year and came out on the short end Saturday, 7-2, despite the fact that “he wrestled very well’’ and won two previous matches, the coach said.
“Overall we are very pleased and excited for the next phase for these young men—The State Tournament,’’ Benz added.
—-
Other place winners were 106 pounds, Gage Benz 6th; 113, Grayson Bennett 6th; 132, Jake Neari 6th, 138, Jackson Kendall 4th; and 152, Connor Morcom 6th.
“Throughout the year all of our wrestlers including the girls have all become better. We tell the kids that in this sport you will get exactly out of it from what you put into it. They have and will need to continue to keep doing the work to get better. We as coaches believe that this group will do that and our plan is to hopefully make a run for a team section title. That is our goal. They know it won’t be easy but it is within reach.’’
