Rock Ridge goalie Ryan Rothfork skates around his net and looks up into the stands after the Wolverines scored their 4th goal of the second period in Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game against Denfeld in Duluth.
Denfeld's Tyler Stuart and Rock Ridge's Carson Mast chase down the puck during the second period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Kasey Lamppa flies into the board while battling Denfeld's Kaden Postal during Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Sam Troutwine takes the puck away from Denfelds Nolan Harju during the second period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge goalie Ryan Rothfork skates around his net and looks up into the stands after the Wolverines scored their 4th goal of the second period in Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game against Denfeld in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Carson Mast chases Denfeld's Andrew Larson in the second period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Denfelds Andrew Larson is chased by Rock Ridge's Thyler Reid during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Dylan Hedley takes the puck around Denfeld's Nick McGillivary during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge fans celebrate the Wolverines 12-1 Section 7A semi-final win over Denfeld in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Cooper Levander shoots the puck past Denfeld's Tyler Stuart in the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Levi Flatley and Denfeld's Jacob Feiro battle in the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge's Ryan Manninen pumps his first in celebration after scoring the Wolverine's first goal of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final victory over Denfeld in Duluth.
Mark Sauer
The Wolverines celebrate after scoring their first goal of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final victory over Denfeld in Duluth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.