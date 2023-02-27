DULUTH -- The Rock Ridge hockey team exploded for 12 goals Monday night en route to a 12-1 victory over Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7A semifinals at Amsoil Arena.

The Wolverines advance to the Section 7A title game Wednesday against Hermantown. The Hawks downed Hibbing/Chisholm, 3-2, in the first semifinal contest.

