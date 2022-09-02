Rock Ridge melding together in first year

EVELETH — Now with a few weeks in the trenches and even a win to their name, the Rock Ridge volleyball team has begun to see things come together in their first year as a program.
Going back to their three scrimmage days in Hibbing, Esko and Silver Bay, Wolverines head coach Amy Kvaternik says there are signs of promise but still plenty of work to be done.
“I was very pleased with the girls at the scrimmages,” Kvaternik said. “As far as them working together, we are definitely united as Rock Ridge. We did see a lot of things we have to work on. We’re starting a brand new program here so there’s a lot of work ahead of us but the girls are up to the challenge and ready to put in the work.”
The beginning of the team’s growth will come from its leadership. The Wolverines will be captained by seniors Kendra Rosati and Macy Westby, with Kvaternik saying the pair have stood out since Day 1.
“The girls chose their own captains and they chose two girls that set a good example. They have a positive tone on the court and they’re people that the kids respect and want to follow. They’re good leaders. They take the initiative and they’re keeping the girls together on and off the court.”
The captains are joined by three other seniors in Brenna Christenson, Allie Bittmann and Sydney Fitzgerald. A number of juniors and three strong sophomores round out the roster. On what she’s seen so far, Kvaternik says the team won’t be lacking on a leadership front with the five seniors.
“They’ve been terrific. I saw it when they first ran captains practice even. They all worked together to set up a really good week of practice for the girls.”
On the court, Kvaternik says her squad’s strengths come in the form of serving and hitting while some more work will need to go into passing and defense.
“As far as skills, I think we have plenty of strong servers and strong hitters. From the scrimmages, I can see that they’re a team that doesn’t give up. If they’re faced with a team that’s coming after them or going on a rally, they don’t quit. They adjust to what they need to do to get back on track.
“A lot is going to be dependent on how we do on passing and defense. The other skills are pretty strong right now but we can be really strong if we’re on point with passing and defense.”
Still a fresh program, Kvaternik says her squad is aware of the fact that things can change on a moment’s notice when it comes to where everyone plays on the court.
“The girls know that we have a team of 11 players and that every player will earn a playing position. That can change game to game, week to week depending on the effort they’re putting in and the performance they’re showing us. Nobody necessarily has a spot that is guaranteed to be their spot.”
If the program is to keep growing, engagement at the junior high level will be key. According to Kvaternik, that doesn’t look to be an issue so far.
“There’s been a really huge turnout at the younger level. Right now we have two coaches and they’re each taking a team of 15 which is a lot. We’re looking to add a third coach there so we can try to keep it at three teams of 10. It’s very exciting to have all these kids interested in being a part of our program.”
“I think the coaching staff as a whole has done a good job of finding that consistency with every level of the program as far as what skills are being taught and how we’re approaching certain things like defense.”
Kvaternik hopes the excitement can stay high at all levels.
“My varsity players went over to help with the junior high practice and we want to get them excited to come out and support the varsity team. There’s a special section for them at our first home game.”
After getting their first ever win on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Two Harbors on the road, Kvaternik says there doesn’t appear to be any rough waters in front of her squad.
“Overall I’m just really pleased with what they’ve done and how they’ve melded together. I think people might see a new program like ours and worry about that kind of stuff. I haven’t seen anything to worry about so far all throughout the team, including the B-team and C-team.”
