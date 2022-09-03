Rangers to bank on experienced players

MOUNTAIN IRON — New Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White has liked what he has seen on the volleyball court this preseason.
“We have a lot of experience on the floor this year with the three seniors and the four juniors who will lead us so we feel like we can compete with anyone,’’ White said.
“We also have some good talent on the bench that can come in and help us as well,’’ he said. “Our early season lineups will change here and there as we see what we have and where people fit in. It will be a work in progress for sure.’’
Coming off a 4-16 regular season in 2021, White and the Rangers will be working on fixing two issues this year: “Playing together as a team for the whole match and communicating better. If we improve in those areas we will definitely improve on last year.’’
Having great athletes on the squad will also benefit MI-B, according to the first-year head coach.
“We have some great athletes who are not only leaders for our volleyball program, but they are leaders and excel at softball and basketball as well,’’ White said. “They all work year round to get better, stronger and faster, so that extra effort should pay off on the court.’’
Height is considered a team weakness, even though the Rangers have two strong middle hitters who can get the job done. Senior Alix Swanson is over 6 feet tall “so her return (after two years away) will help us up front,’’ he said.
White sees many contenders for the Section 7A title.
“This is my first year back so I’m not exactly sure where each program is at, but I’m sure some of the usual teams will be right there — Ely, Barnum, South Ridge, Northeast Range, Chisholm. Experience tells me nearly every team in 7A has the potential to win on any given night.’’
---
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Rangers
Head Coach (number of years coaching): First year head volleyball coach; two years (2019, 2020) Assistant head coach/Junior Varsity coach; six years MI-B Assistant Head Coach MI-B Softball; three years Head Coach MI-B Softball.
Last year’s record/how finished in playoffs: 4-16 regular season (1-1 in playoffs, lost 3-0 to Ely second round)
Key players lost to graduation: Jacie Kvas, Maleah Milton.
