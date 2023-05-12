INTERNATIONAL FALLS—After a late rally to take the lead in a close ballgame Wednesday, The MIB Rangers softball team lost 5-4 to International Falls in eight innings.
A two-out single to right field plated the winning run for the Broncos, after the two teams took a 4-4 tie into the extra frame.
The game was the second of two MIB played Wednesday and featured plenty of clutch pitching and defense throughout.
The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in their half of the first inning, when junior Desi Milton hit a single and eventually scored a couple batters later on a passed ball.
The Broncos tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams were held scoreless over the second and third innings with Rangers starting pitcher Natalie Bergman striking out three of the nine hitters she faced while MIB’s defense did its job behind her.
International Falls finally took a lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo home run to deep center by the Bronco’s six hitter. The Falls added another run in the fifth to make it 3-1.
The Rangers finally got their bats going in the top of the sixth, as senior Ello Otto his a single to start the inning and Bergman moved Otto’s pinch runner, Kylie Johnson, to second on a single of her own.
With one out, freshman Nevaeh Locken stepped up to the plate and delivered a timely double to center field to score Johnson and Bergman and tie the game. Senior Alix Swanson followed that at up with a triple to right field that scored Locken and gave MIB their first lead of the day, 4-3.
That lead wouldn’t last long, however. The Broncos were shut down in the sixth but got a single from their lead-off hitter to start the 7th inning, who eventually scored to tie the game.
The Falls would eventually load the bases on another two hits and a hit batter, but with one out a Broncos player was thrown out at home and MIB eventually got out of the inning tied.
The Rangers sent four batters to the plate in the top of the 8th inning and even got a runner—Sam Hoff, who hit a single to start the inning—to third but could not plate a run.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth a single put a runner on base before the three hitter lined a shot two strike pitch to right field to end it.
In the loss, Bergman struck out nine, on 7 hits, and two walks.
Hoff ended the game 3-4. Milton was 2-4 with a run score. Locken had two RBIs.
—
Mountain Iron-Buhl 24,
Littlefork-Big Falls 6
In the first of two games in International Falls Wednesday, the MIB Rangers softball team beat Littlefork-Big Falls 24-6 in five innings.
In the game, Colie Otto was 3-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nevaeh Locken was 3-3. Jordan Lommel was 3-5 with two doubles and and RBI. Lindsay Olin was 3-4 with 3 runs scored an and RBI. And Libby Overbye was 2-3.
The Rangers (8-5) were scheduled to play Chisholm Thursday night and will take on Barnum in Mountain Iron at 10 a.m. Saturday.
