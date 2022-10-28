MOUNTAIN IRON — Back in Week 3, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team picked up the slack on defense and ended up running past North Central 54-30.
Now that the two teams are ready for their rematch in today’s Section 7 9-Man semifinal, the Rangers are hoping to have that extra intensity right from the get-go in order to punch a ticket to the section finals.
Boasting the No. 1 seed in the section and a perfect 8-0 record, the Rangers were given a first round bye and an extra few days to prepare for their first opponent. MI-B head coach Dan Zubich says they didn’t let those extra days go to waste.
“It’s nice because Monday and Tuesday, even though we don’t know who we’re playing, we’re still out here practicing and preparing,” Zubich said at Friday’s practice. “The other team is practicing for someone else. They’ve got a game to play on Tuesday and then I can’t imagine they do much on Wednesday. So we have that extra time. I think it’s a benefit for us. Sometimes you might worry about rust when you get some time off, but our guys came back ready to go and it shouldn’t be a problem for us.”
In their first matchup with the stars, MI-B found themselves leading by just six at the half, 28-22. They managed to tighten up on defense in order to put the game away and used their own phenomenal running game to take over.
“They couldn’t stop us in the second half. They were able to cover the pass pretty well but they could not stop the run and we’re hoping for the same tomorrow. Defensively, we’re hoping to stop their run game.”
Marcus Johnson lit up the Rangers for two rushing touchdowns in the first half — three in the entire game — to help keep North Central in the thick of it. Zubich says his team is very aware of Johnson and what he might try to do the second time around.
“He goes back and forth a lot from the line to the fullback spot and he’s tough to bring down. He was causing a lot of problems for us so we have to be paying attention to what he’s doing out there.”
For his 10 seniors on the roster, Zubich says his most experienced players are very aware of what’s at stake in their final game at MI-B field.
“You can definitely tell the seniors are a little on edge. Any loss from now on and they’re done. They’ve been through here with nothing but section championships and every group before them has won their last game on this field. They don’t want to see that spoiled.”
Still, there’s work to be done on the ever-so-important mental game.
“Some of the younger guys don’t get it yet but we still need to work on our mental toughness. We can fly off the handle over nothing and derail what we’re doing and that’s not something we can afford to do right now.”
With next Friday’s section final game within reach, MI-B only has one goal in front of them right now.
“They know they have to win tomorrow before they can think about anything else after that.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will do battle with North Central today at 2 p.m. in Mountain Iron.
