MINNEAPOLIS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team is heading to the Prep Bowl after taking down Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 36-15 in a state semifinal game at US Bank Stadium Thursday.

Trailing 15-14 at halftime, the Rangers blanked the Warriors 22-0 in the final two quarters as they eventually put the game out of reach for W/H-N.

