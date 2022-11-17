Rangers advance to State title game, 36-15 Jim Romsaas Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MINNEAPOLIS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team is heading to the Prep Bowl after taking down Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 36-15 in a state semifinal game at US Bank Stadium Thursday.Trailing 15-14 at halftime, the Rangers blanked the Warriors 22-0 in the final two quarters as they eventually put the game out of reach for W/H-N.Ranger quarterback Asher Zubich led the team on the ground and in the air, rushing for 108 yards and a score on 18 carries. Through the air, Zubich was 12-17 for 143 yards and three scores.The Rangers will take on the winner of Spring Grove and Fertile-Beltrami on Friday, Dec. 3 in Minneapolis.A complete story and photos will be online later today and in Friday's Mesabi Tribune. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Asher Zubich Ranger Minneapolis Sport Game Mountain Iron-buhl Wheaton Photo Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jean Marie Collins Bradley John Nikunen Connie Krasaway Frank Christopher Pengal Deer harvest down throughout state, particular the northern portion Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
