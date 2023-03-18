Racine, LaPlant named co-Volleyball Players of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS—It isn’t often when a high school volleyball team has one All-State player on its roster.
So, when Grand Rapids senior Lindsey Racine and Thunderhawk junior Braya LaPlant were named to the Minnesota Class AAA All-State Volleyball Team following the 2022 season, it was plain to see why Grand Rapids had dominated its section in recent years.
It is for their outstanding play that Racine and LaPlant have been selected as the co-Iron Range Volleyball Players of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
Bekah Sutherland, head coach of the Thunderhawks, said both players were instrumental in the recent success of the program and both are deserving of sharing the award.
“It’s kind of crazy because last year after every game everybody came up to me asking about Braya,” said Sutherland. “This year, it was Lindsey. So it is kind of cool to see that we had two studs on our team.”
Sutherland said that Racine’s ability as a libero was instrumental in Grand Rapids running its offense. In her junior season, Racine had a record 504 digs and Sutherland said the only reason she didn’t surpass that this year was because of Grand Rapids’ efficient serving and relentless offensive pressure.
“Lindsey was kind of like our spark plug,” Sutherland said. “She dove for any ball, she didn’t care if she got hurt, she didn’t care how hard she hit the floor. Our team sometimes almost depended too much on her because she was so good.
“She kind of got injured this year which kind of slowed her down, and it actually made her a better player. She had to learn how to trust her teammates more and with that she was able to play her position completely. She is going to be irreplaceable.”
Racine said she is excited to share the Player of the Year award with LaPlant.
“I have been playing with Braya for a long time and we both like to play super hard and we play great together,” Racine said. “I think it is really cool to get this award together.”
Racine said she has fond memories of Grand Rapids’ two trips to the state tournament during her high school career. In the tournaments, the Thunderhawks won their first match both years only to lose to Marshall in the semifinals both years.
“It was definitely something unforgettable as a high school athlete,” said Racine about the state tournament experience.
When asked what made her an All-State libero, Racine explained, “I think I worked really hard. I didn’t give up on any ball and I always worked hard for my team. I liked to be a leader on and off the floor and using my skills to help out my team.”
Racine will take her game to the next level as she will be a member of the University of Wisconsin-Superior squad next season.
“I only have two more years of school because I will graduate this spring with my AA so it just made the most sense for me,” said about selecting UWS. “After two years I will transfer to grad school.” She added that she is unsure if she would play volleyball while in grad school.
Sutherland said LaPlant has the whole package, being able to block, set, pass and hit.
“Braya can do everything,” Sutherland said. “We just keep challenging her to do her best and try to do even better than she did the day before. One percent better every day, that’s kind of the goal.
“After losing so many people this year, I am excited that we may be able to employ her offensive power a little bit more than this coming year. It’s hard to imagine her being better because she is so good but at the same time we had a bunch of seniors who were good last year but this year they blew me away. They just improved so much from their junior to senior year and I am hoping it will follow with Braya as well.”
LaPlant said it was awesome to be named to receive the award in her junior year and to be able to share it with Racine.
“I never really think about it, and then my coach calls me and I think it is awesome,” said LaPlant, a 5-foot, 11-inch setter. “Especially to be able to share it with Lindsey, I think that is really good because we have both worked so hard. I am very happy about it.”
LaPlant can do it all on the court, from setting up her teammates to digging up balls to slamming them back at opponents.
“I definitely try to take my height to my advantage,” said LaPlant. “Every time I go a few plays without attacking the ball coach gives that look like, ‘What are you doing; give yourself a kill.’ And also being able to get a bigger block definitely helps my teammates too. So, I like to take advantage of all of those aspects for sure.”
With one year of high school volleyball remaining, LaPlant said she will work on consistency and connection with her hitters. She also plays on the Northern Revival volleyball team that is made up of northeastern Minnesota’s top volleyball players which plays a rigorous schedule.
“I just want to be able to improve on all aspects, getting an aggressive serve, being able to attack more, and consistently setting up my hitters to be as successful as they can be. I think that is definitely a goal of mine.”
Following is the full All-Iron Range Volleyball Team:
Lindsey Racine, Braya LaPlant, Kyra Giffen, Kate Jamtgaard and Olivia Mustar, all of Grand Rapids; Macy Westby and Ashley Dahl of Rock Ridge; Maija Hill and Allie Lamppa of Mesabi East; Hannah Penke, Rachel Coughlin, Lilli Rechichi and Madeline Kallberg, all of Ely; Gabby Lira and Sage Ganyo of Mt. Iron-Buhl; Skyler Yernatich and Talise Goodsky, both of North Woods; Maizy Sundblad, Northeast Range; Bekah Storlie, Bigfork; Lexi Hammer and Miranda Gernander of Greenway; Claire Cushman and Faith Zganjar of Cherry; Addy Gangl of Nashwauk-Keewatin; and Lola Huhta and Gabby Walters of Chisholm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.