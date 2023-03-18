Racine, LaPlant named co-Volleyball Players of the Year

Grand Rapids senior Lindsey Racine and Thunderhawk junior Braya LaPlant have been named the co-Iron Range Players of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

GRAND RAPIDS—It isn’t often when a high school volleyball team has one All-State player on its roster.

So, when Grand Rapids senior Lindsey Racine and Thunderhawk junior Braya LaPlant were named to the Minnesota Class AAA All-State Volleyball Team following the 2022 season, it was plain to see why Grand Rapids had dominated its section in recent years.

