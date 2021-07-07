Post 239 cruises past International Falls, 10-2

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — A six-run fifth inning Tuesday helped propel Virginia to a 10-2 victory on the road at International Falls.
Ryan Hujanen, Logan Nordby and Mason Carlson all connected for RBIs in the inning, which had visiting Post 239 ahead 8-2 after the fifth inning. Virginia had 10 total hits in the contest.
Hujanen also picked up the win on the bump for Virginia. He went five innings and allowed three hits and two runs while striking out 12. Ryan Scherf threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen, giving up one hit and striking out four.
International Falls’ Bryant Koenig took the loss. The lefty went four and one-third innings, allowed eight runs on seven hits and struck out three.
At the plate, Carlson led the Virginia attack with a 4-for-4 night, which included a triple. Daniel Moore, and Nordby (a double) each collected two hits and one RBI for Virginia. Nick Peters and Scherf (a double) both added hits, while Hujanen totaled two RBI and Cole Schaefer added one.
International Falls was paced by Joe Talmage with three hits and two RBI, while Jett Tomczak recorded a triple.
Virginia (11-0) hosts Taconite tonight at Stock Field.
