PERSINGER/PLYS ADVANCE TO OLYMPIC CURLING TRIALS FINAL

EVELETH -- In the 1 vs. 2 page playoff game at the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling, Persinger/Plys faced Anderson/Dropkin.
Persinger/Plys started the game with last stone advantage as they were the highest ranked team at the conclusion of round robin play.
Anderson/Dropkin successfully kept Persinger/Plys to a single in the first end, forcing Vicky Persinger to make a draw to the four-foot for one point.
Persinger/Plys counted two in the second end when Sarah Anderson got in the hack to throw the final stone of the end. Anderson/Dropkin’s stone curled too much in their double-takeout attempt to score two, removing Persinger/Plys’ stone from play, resulting in a steal of one and a 2-0 lead for Persinger/Plys.
In the third end, two consecutive attempts to Persinger/Plys’ two stones in the back of the four-foot by Anderson/Dropkin came up light and opened the door for Persinger/Plys to sink two more rocks and sit counting four.
Anderson/Dropkin were forced to play a challenging tap back on one of their own stones with the final rock in the third end but crashed on a high guard and gave up four points, putting Persinger/Plys ahead 6-0.
A pile of stones in the back of the four-foot allowed Persinger/Plys to sit frozen covering the pin in the sixth end. Unable to unlock the shot rock, Anderson/Dropkin was able to limit the damage by removing one of Persinger/Plys’ counters, but still conceded a steal of one.
“I think we’ve done a good job of managing the ice conditions and the slight changes that have been happening,” said Chris Plys at the break.
Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin opened the second half of the game with their power play, putting them on the board with a score of two.
Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys returned the power play in the sixth end to keep Anderson/Dropkin from scoring. Persinger/Plys were successful in their efforts, drawing to the four-foot for a single point and taking an 8-2 lead.
Sliding deep on a draw for three in the seventh end, Anderson/Dropkin scored two points, narrowing their deficit to four points entering the final end.
Persinger/Plys successfully ran Andnerson/Dropkin out of stones in the final end, resulting in an 8-4 victory and a berth into the Trials final.
“It feels good to make the final,” said Vicky Persinger. “Tomorrow is a new day and no matter who is out there, we’re going to have to be out our best.”
Anderson/Dropkin will face Sinclair/Ruohonen in the semifinal Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Olympic Channel. The winner of the semifinal will meet Persinger/Plys in the Trials Final at 7:00PM Sunday on NBC Sports Network.
