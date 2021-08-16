HIBBING — The first time Paulette Perkovich won a Mesaba Country Club women’s title was in 1974 at 24-years-old.
Perkovich, who is now 73-years-old, is still going strong.
Perkovich picked up title No. 29 in her illustrious career beating Jena Schottmuller on an extra hole to capture the Mesaba Country Club women’s golf title Sunday.
As she gets older, Perkovich, who last won a title in 2018, cherishes each and every championship she wins.
“It feels good because I don’t know how many of those I have left,” Perkovich said with a chuckle. “I’m 73 and these people are 25 or 30. It feels good.”
Perkovich doesn’t let the age factor bother her on the course. She’s had enough experience to know what needs to be done during a match.
“You have to eliminate mistakes,” Perkovich said. “The bigger hitters, they’re more likely to make a mistake as are the younger players. You have to be down the middle, and try to have a good short game.
“I just think, ‘Hit a good shot. One more good shot is all you need.’ When I played Emily, on the last hole that I won, that’s what I thought. Just hit one more good shot. You try to think of that shot and not what your opponent is doing, the shots you missed before or anything like that.”
After that first title in 1974, Perkovich put a string of our
together from 1976-1979, then she won championships in 1982 and 1984.
“Those were in the Judy Vogel years, and she was a good golfer,” Perkovich said. “I was 24 or 25. I wasn’t winning right away when I started playing.”
She won four straight from 1986-1989, then she put a string of three together from 1991-1993.
Her best run came from 1995-2002 with eight-straight titles. Perkovich went nine years without a championship until 2011, then she won three more from 2013-2015. Her last two wins, before this one, came in 2017-2018.
To garner this title, Perkovich had to beset Emily Freeman in the semifinals, then she took down Schottmueller on that extra hole.
“Jena’s not that much younger, but she hits a long ball,” Perkovich said. “She’s a nice golfer. She made a lot of key shots when I could have extended my lead. She made some nice shots to stay even.”
Schottmuller was actually ahead early in the match, so it was Perkovich that had to battle back, only to see Schottmuller all-square the match after 18 holes.
“She got ahead in the beginning, then I had a lead,” Perkovich said. “She whittled away until we were even after 16. I was 1-up after 17, then she won 18, then we went extra holes.
“I get nervous. I just try to think, ‘Hit this shot. Don’t worry about anything. Just hit the next shot.’ I hit some good shots on the extra hole.”
No. 29 feels as good as title No. 1.
“I love this club,” Perkovich said. “I’ve been a member of this club since I was a child. It’s home to me. The first time I won, I was so excited. I used to come here when I was a kid and read the names of all of those women on the board and felt, ‘Boy, I want to get my name up there.’
“After many times of winning, it’s still fun.”
