BIWABIK—Skiers from all across the country converged on Giants Ridge earlier this month to tackle the 2023 Pepsi Challenge, the Great River Energy Rush 25K and the Giants Ridge 8K Nordic ski races in Biwabik.
Skiers from 11 different states and even one from Sweden were among the 313 racers that competed on Saturday, March. 4. Three time Olympian John Bauer (Hayward, Wis.) was among those racers. Bauer most recently competed in the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games.
The race course was in terrific shape thanks to Giants Ridge Nordic groomer Nick Kangas and skiers enjoyed a firm layer of snow after temperature drops the night before the race.
Minneapolis’ Alex Reich won the men’s 50K free with a time of 2:17:26.6 while Minneapolis’ Marit Ross-Sonnesyn won the women’s 50K free with a time of 2:32:16.1. Locally, Hibbing’s Nicholas Ongaro competed in the freestyle and finished with a time of 2:32:56.2.
In the 50K classic, Minneapolis’ Andrew Tilman won the men’s race with a time of 2:45:44.0. Duluth’s Molly Watkins won the women’s race with a time of 3:22.18.5. Locally, Gilbert’s Connor Matschiner took home fourth with a time of 3:19:52.4 while Carson Becicka of Britt finished in ninth place (4:01.37.9).
In the 25K, Minneapolis’ Mitchell Campbell won the freestyle event with a time of 1:11:16.7 while Jenna Nelson of Shakopee won the women’s race with a time of 1:23:37.5. Plenty of local skiers competed in the 25K freestyle with Aurora’s Jenna Dickinson leading the pack in third place with a time of 1:28:40.4.
Other local skiers in the event include Julia Schwinghamer, Chris Olson, Corinne Garbes and Liz Anderson of Ely; as well as David Witschen and Carter, Lydia and Aubree Skelton of Aurora.
In the 25K classic race, Mora’s Jordan Woods won the men’s race with a time of 1:21:42.2. St. Paul’s Kaisa Lindfors won the women’s race with a time of 1:41.28.0.
Locally, Ely’s Carlie Gordon-Fish was second place for the women with a time of 1:44.04.7.
Other local skiers competing in the 25K classic race include Tim Salo, Cheri Johnson and Patti Madison of Aurora, Hudson Pietrini and Sophie Roark of Virginia, Adrian Rausch of Britt, Michael Novak of Embarrass and Wrenna, Don and River Galloway of Makinen.
In the 8K freestyle, White Bear Township’s Hayden Weddell won the men’s race with a time of 22:48.2 while Winona’s Olivia Teichroew won the women’s with a time of 26:32.8.
The 8K races were filled with plenty of local racers including Kai Blake, Cade Hagberg, Keith Johnson, Kely Baxter-Dunsmoor and John Baxter of Aurora, Elysa Kelem, Darren Bolikov and Larry Salo of Virginia, Amy Kemen Dragon of Virginia/Baudette, Steve Ekman and Larry Dagan of Gilbert, Geno and Dave Ongaro of Hibbing, Wayne Marshall of Ely, Elijah Littler of Embarrass, Mary Rantala of Eveleth and Tom Gustafson of Biwabik.
Complete results for the Pepsi Challenge can be found on superiortiming.com. Top finishers from each race can be found below.
—
Winners of the 50K Freestyle—Male:
1st place—Alex Reich, Mpls with a time of 2:17:26.6
2nd place—Benjamin Boelter of Sartell, MN 2:18:13.8
3rd place—Nick Ross of Mpls, MN 2:18:58.4
50K Freestyle—Female:
1st place—Marit Ross-Sonnesyn, Mpls with a time of 2:32:16.1
2nd place—Sarah Widder, Menomonie, WI 2:32:29.8
3rd place—Chelsey Youngberg, Duluth, MN 2:32:56.2
Winners of the 50K Classic—Male:
1st place—Andrew Tilman, Mpls. With a time of 2:45:44.0
2nd place—Ron Omann, Afton, MN 3:08:55.3
3rd place—Nick Swanson, St Paul, MN 3:11:28.4
Winner of the 50K Classic—Female:
Molly Watkins of Duluth, MN 3:22:18.5 (she was the only female in the race)
Great River Energy Rush 25K Classic—Male:
1st place—Jordan Woods, Mora with a time of 1:21:42.2
2nd place—Marco Rodriguez-House, St Paul 1:31:33.2
3rd place—Kevin Rogers, Osceola, WI 1:35:16.6
Great River Energy Rush 25K Classic—Female:
1st place—Kaisa Lindfors, St Paul with a time of 1:41:28.0
2nd place—Carlie Gordon-Fish, Ely 1:44:04.7
3rd place—Rachel Bettendorf, Duluth 1:46:51.0
Great River Energy Rush 25K Freestyle—Male:
1st place—Mitchell Campbell, Mpls with a time of 1:11:16.7
2nd place—Andrew Kershaw, Mpls 1:11:38.7
3rd place—Jes Pedersen, Duluth, MN 1:11:38.7
Great River Energy Rush 25K Freestyle—Female:
1st place—Jenna Nelson, Shakopee with a time of 1:23:37.5
2nd place—Quinn Schollett, St Paul 1:23:45.7
3rd place—Jenna Dickinson, Aurora 1:28:40.4
Giants Ridge 8K Freestyle—Male:
1st place—Hayden Weddell, White Bear Township with a time of 22:48.2
2nd place—Tyler Moberg, Forest Lake 24:16.2
3rd place—Levi Stevens, Anoka 24:46.1
Giants Ridge 8K Freestyle—Female:
1st place—Olivia Teichroew, Winona with a time of 26:32.8
2nd place—Carrie Bettendorf, Duluth 28:10.9
3rd place—Sofia Omann, Afton 28:52.3
