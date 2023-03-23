BIWABIK—Skiers from all across the country converged on Giants Ridge earlier this month to tackle the 2023 Pepsi Challenge, the Great River Energy Rush 25K and the Giants Ridge 8K Nordic ski races in Biwabik.

Skiers from 11 different states and even one from Sweden were among the 313 racers that competed on Saturday, March. 4. Three time Olympian John Bauer (Hayward, Wis.) was among those racers. Bauer most recently competed in the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games.

