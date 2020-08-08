My college buddy Zach is a huge supporter of the state parks in Minnesota and national parks throughout the country.
This guy has traveled through, over and around just about every square inch of every park in the state and even received a plaque some years back from park officials for his efforts.
He has also had plenty of adventures out-of-state as well.
Zach is the only guy I know that has no problem sleeping in a tent in the snow. I’m sure others do it, but I don’t know any of them.
He also loves Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, probably the most famous “conservation” minded president this country has ever seen.
One guy Zach doesn’t like, however, is current President Donald Trump. I don’t think his disdain for 45 has much to do with Russia or tax breaks, he mostly doesn’t like the man because of some of the issues he’s pushed in relation to public lands and what goes on there when man takes on nature.
Typical conservative versus liberal stuff.
It’s understandable.
Zach sees himself as a sort of cross between Grizzley Adams and Jeremiah Johnson even though he doesn’t really have the hunting or survival skills of either one or have a pet bear.
He’s also scared of grouse.
But he does have a big beard, so there is that.
Trump, on the other hand, hails from New York City. He probably wouldn’t know a deer from a dog and can’t even pronounce Yosemite.
The two men were never going to get along.
That being said, even Zach can’t complain about the announcement this week that Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, marking what many have said (not just Trump) a conservation achievement of epic scope on par with some of the great achievements Roosevelt had.
The legislation will earmark nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.
The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.
According to media reports, the law requires full, mandatory funding of the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund and addresses the maintenance backlog facing America’s national parks and public lands.
The law would spend about $900 million a year — double current spending — on the conservation fund and another $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands.
Supporters say the legislation will create at least 100,000 jobs, while restoring national parks and repairing trails and forest systems.
Amazingly, the House and the Senate cleared both bills by overwhelming bipartisan margins this summer.
The fund must be used for priority deferred maintenance projects in specified systems that are administered by the National Park Service, the Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Bureau of Indian Education.
This attention to our great outdoors has been a long time coming and it is refreshing to see politicians on both sides of the aisle coming together to support something many Americans use and love.
It is a significant accomplishment.
Whether the bill rivals some of the greatness associated with Roosevelt, however, is up for debate.
Teddy realized early in life how unique our land is and why it is important to protect and promote public outdoors spaces. His conservation efforts were huge (or yuge).
As a young man, Roosevelt was an avid hunter who realized early on that natural resources were not endless.
After becoming president in 1901, Roosevelt used his authority to protect wildlife and public lands by creating the United States Forest Service (USFS) and establishing 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game preserves, five national parks, and 18 national monuments by enabling the 1906 American Antiquities Act.
According to information from the National Park Service (NPS), during his presidency, Roosevelt protected approximately 230 million acres of public land.
Much of that land - 150 million acres - was set aside as national forests. Roosevelt created the present-day USFS in 1905, an organization within the Department of Agriculture.
Roosevelt’s Federal Bird Reserves eventually become today's national wildlife refuges, managed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
Today there is a national wildlife refuge in every state.
During Roosevelt's administration, the National Park System grew substantially. When the National Park Service was created in 1916 - seven years after Roosevelt left office - there were 35 sites to be managed by the organization. Roosevelt helped created 23 of those.
The following sites were created during his administration and are now connected to the National Park Service:
Crater Lake National Park in Oregon (1902).
Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota (1903).
Sullys Hill in North Dakota (1904).
Platt National Park in Oklahoma (1906).
Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado (1906).
The Act for the Preservation of American Antiquities, passed in 1906, gave the president the discretion to declare by public proclamation historic landmarks prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic and scientific interest to be National Monuments.
Sites protected forever under that authority by Roosevelt include Devil’s Tower, Montezuma Castle, Petrified Forest, Muir Woods, Grand Canyon and Jewel Cave, among others.
That’s quite a legacy.
