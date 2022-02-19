HIBBING — One of them skied for Forest Lake High School, and the other was the coach of the Ely nordic team.
Who was going to come out on top?
Sam Moberg took over the lead from Tyler Fish just over halfway through the 12K course and went on to win the Carey Lake Classic Nordic Ski Challenge Saturday at the Carey Lake Trails.
Moberg was a senior on the Rangers nordic team, which just got done with their state meet at Giant’s Ridge Thursday.
His team placed seventh overall, and Moberg placed 47th in the pursuit race.
“It (state) went well,” Moberg said. “We got seventh overall as a team. We didn’t place as high as we would have hoped to, but we put up a good run.”
His high school season was over, but Moberg was enticed by one of his relatives, Lisa Dolinich, to enter this race.
He’s glad he did.
“She said, ‘Hey, you should come up and ski this a few days after state,’” Moberg said. “There’s no better way to end the season than this. The course was fun. It had a lot of hills with twists and turns and a lot of cool sights, like going through a big forest with tall trees. It was cool.”
Moberg is used to skiing 5K courses. Stretching this one out to 12K was an adjustment on his part.
“I took this one a lot slower at the beginning,” Moberg said. “I got to the 6K mark, and I still had a lot of energy left. At around 7 or 8K, I turned on the burners and off I went. My goal was to end the season with a nice, strong race.
“I had a competitor (Fish) where we ran half of the race together. He told me to take the lead, and I took it from there.”
After leading for most of the race, Fish thought it would be a good idea to let Moberg take the lead, but the 18-year-old took off and never looked back.
“It was just the two of us after the first half,” Fish said. “We were together for about the first 8K. I knew he was right behind me, and I thought that he was probably going to out-sprint me at the end.
“I wanted to see if he wanted to lead for a little bit, and maybe I’d get a rest. He kept pulling away from me and that was that.”
Even though he was second, Fish is a proponent of races like this.
“I love little local races, and that’s what this feels like,” Fish said. “People were cheering out there, and I liked seeing the diversity of participants. You had a big range of that even with a small race and that’s great.
“I thought it was a fun course. It’s a north woods course, narrow at places, up-and-down. It’s good. Fairly mellow in general. I liked it. The great thing about being done with the ski season is now I can ski. I can enjoy this. It’s a great event. I’m excited for next year. It’s fun.”
Seeing as it was the first time for the event, Moberg now holds the course record. He has something to defend next year.
“I would come back next year,” Moberg said. “I might not be in as good of shape, but it would be fun to come back and do it again.”
