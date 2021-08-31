FireArms safety

Pictured here from back, left to right are instructor Dave Klaysmat, Andrew Staples, Claden Bliss, Lily Johnson, Adyson Vanderhoof, Jack Michels, Joshua Carpenter. Instructor Fred Godec. Middle row, Thomas Sampson, Maggie Cary, Daxton Cary, Madison Laitinen, Mac Walli, Evan Abate, Kaeleb Burkes. Front row, Ryan Lehman, Isaac Flemming, Cooper Grave, Mason Elsner, and Chase Bailey.

 Submitted

HIBBING — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. Hunter Education Youth Firearms Safety Program.

On August 27, 2021, a Graduating class in FireArms Safety took their finals at the Hibbing rifle club range. Here they demonstrate to the instructors that they will be a safe, responsible hunter and firearms handlers at all times. This means before and after class, in the classroom, and when you are here participating in the field activities session.

The purpose of this course is to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms and hunting equipment. It also emphasizes the importance of wildlife management, laws, and regulations so that you will obtain a better understanding of your obligations to the resources, land owners, other hunters, non-hunters and to yourself. Your conduct as a hunter influences how other people view hunting and can have a direct impact on the future of hunting.

To help fund this program, The Doctor Owens Foundation, The Delta Water Fall and L & M Supply have donated funds to keep this organization functioning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments