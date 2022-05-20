BIWABIK — Giants Ridge — Minnesota’s leading golf destination set in the rugged beauty of the Mesabi Iron Range – attained Golf Digest’s illustrious “Editors’ Choice Award” in the “Best Golf Resorts in the Midwest” category for 2022.
Celebrating the “best of the best” golf destinations, Giants Ridge was one of only eight resorts listed in the Midwest and the only destination in Minnesota. Other prestigious properties named include The American Club, Arcadia Bluffs, Erin Hills, Forest Dunes, French Lick, The Inn at Bay Harbor and Sand Valley.
The 2022 award marked the fourth straight year Giants Ridge has received this honor from Golf Digest. Located just over three hours from the Minneapolis – St. Paul metro area, Giants Ridge boasts two of Minnesota’s top-ranked courses, The Quarry and The Legend. Although both are designed by renowned course architect Jeffrey Brauer, each course features a unique layout and character.
The appropriately named Quarry is built on the site of a former sand quarry and iron ore mine. Dramatically raised tees and hazards forged from reclaimed and repurposed mine land set The Quarry apart from other courses and provide dramatic Iron Range vistas.
Another aptly named layout – The Legend – offers truly legendary golf and celebrates a significant milestone in 2022. Carved out of the Superior National Forest, the player-friendly resort course plays through towering pines and alongside glittering Sabin Lake. Commemorating its 25th anniversary this year, The Legend paved the way for The Quarry and spearheaded the Iron Range into becoming a world-renowned golf destination.
“We’re delighted to see Giants Ridge held in such high regard by Golf Digest as it continues to reinforce its status as an elite golf venue in the Midwest,” says John Kendall, director of golf. “Our exceptional courses are a testament to the wonderful superintendent staff, while our wide array of resort amenities, outstanding accommodations and spectacular scenery all ensure guests will have an unforgettable experience.”
Offering unbeatable value and 36 thrilling holes, Giants Ridge continues to shine as one of Minnesota’s best golf destinations. In addition to Golf Digest’s Best Golf Resorts in the Midwest honor, Giants Ridge achieved lofty status in Golfweek’s latest public course rankings. The Quarry maintained its top-35 ranking from the year prior. The splendid resort and its courses have also received accolades from GOLF Magazine, MyGolfSpy and GolfPass.
Golf groups can savor early season prices as low as $82 to play one of the Brauer’s highly touted championship designs.
For more information: www.giantsridge.com, 1.800.688.7669
About Giants Ridge
Set amongst the beauty of Minnesota’s northwoods, Giants Ridge, located in Biwabik, Minn., is a four-season, family-oriented resort. Giants Ridge has grown from a local ski hill (long ago) attracting local, day visitors, to a four-season recreation destination attracting thousands of guests each year from Minnesota, the United States and Canada.
Giants Ridge features two nationally recognized 18-hole championship-caliber golf courses and a ski resort ranked among the very best in Minnesota. The Legend at Giants Ridge and The Quarry at Giants Ridge are ranked among Minnesota's best golf courses. For skiers, Giants Ridge boasts 35 downhill runs, more than 60 km of world-class cross-country ski trails (which once served as Olympic training grounds) and one of Minnesota’s hottest terrain parks as well as a snow tubing park. The resort also offers miles of year-round recreation trails, including an expanding mountain bike trail system (which will be among the top destinations in the mountain biking world), water recreation, unbeatable lodging accommodations, dining, shopping and much more. It is an easy one-hour drive from Duluth and three hours from the Twin Cities.
