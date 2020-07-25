After yet another tough winter for whitetails in northern Minnesota, local Department of Natural Resources wildlife officials announced this week that they will limit the number of antlerless permits available this fall, and several Deer Permit Areas across the Arrowhead Region will be bucks only.
The 2020 firearms deer season in Zone A opens Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 22. Archery season opens Sept. 19 and runs through the end of the year. The muzzleloader season opens Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 13.
Tom Rusch, Tower Area Wildlife Manager, said while numbers are down, the herd is not out by any means.
“I don’t see the population as being on the edge. I see it at the bottom of the hill, and it will take time and mild winters to make the climb to the top, ” he said.
Antlerless deer – and more specifically does – are the key to population management according to DNR officials. In ideal conditions they can give birth to up to three fawns in one season and one buck can breed with several does in a year.
So when the population takes a hit from harsh winters – like the area has seen the last few years - and fawn numbers are down, the DNR will adjust seasons accordingly to protect the moms while still giving hunters a shot at the dads.
Antlerless permits will be available in DPA’s designated lottery, with hunter names drawn at random. The deadline for applying to the lottery is Thursday, Sept. 3.
Locally, DPA’s 118, 119, 130, 132 are bucks only this year. A permit area that is designated Bucks Only is bucks only across the board, which includes firearms, youth, archery and muzzleloader hunters.
The following DPA’s are lottery: 131 (50 permit), 176 (300 permits), 177 (600) permits, 178 (400 permits), 179 (3,000 permits) and 169 (500 permits).
DPA 117 is Hunter’s Choice (hunters may shoot a buck or doe with an over-the-counter license).
While some might wonder why, if the population numbers are low, the DNR doesn’t just go bucks-only across the board, Rusch says it is a matter of distribution: Deer don’t follow any particular geographical or property lines.
“Deer numbers are generally lowest on public forest land. The highest numbers are on private land with lots of hay and small grain fields, this is why we have low level permits in 176, 177 and 178, ” he said. “It gives these private landowners the ability to keep deer in check. ”
The following are local wildlife manager’s observations from the various DPAs in our area.
DPA 177 lies north of the Iron Range partially within the Superior National Forest in northern St Louis County and is a mix of public (federal, state and county) and private lands outside the primary moose range. It is about 75 percent forested with an excellent mix of agricultural fields, brushland and wetlands. The local deer herd is currently higher on private agricultural lands than on surrounding public forest lands. The winter of 2019- 2020 was tough on the local deer population with 15-30 inches of snow from December to mid-March. Fawn production is always higher in DPA 177 because of the availability of agricultural fields and earlier spring green-up. DPA 177 will be managed a bit more aggressively to allow private landowners to stabilize population growth with antlerless harvest. DPA 177 will be designated Lottery in 2020 with 600 permits. Regulations will be liberalized as the population increases. In 2019, DPA 177 had 8 hunters per square mile and featured a 26 percent success rate. A total of 1,135 deer were harvested over all three seasons – firearms, archery and muzzleloader.
DPA 176 lies north of the Iron Range largely within the Superior National forest and is a mix of public (federal, state and county) and private lands outside the primary moose range. It is about 80% forested along with scattered fields, bogs and mine land along the Mesabi Range. The local deer herd is currently below population goal. DPA 176 will be managed for a conservative antlerless harvest, designated lottery in 2020, with 300 permits. In 2019, there were six hunters per square mile in DPA 176. There was a 17 percent success rate and 995 deer were harvested.
DPA 178 lies south of the Iron Range, partially within the Superior National Forest in central St. Louis County, and is a mix of public (federal, state and county) and private lands. It is outside the primary moose range. DPA 178 is about 85 percent forested along with agricultural fields, bogs and mine lands. The local deer herd is currently below established population goals. DPA 178 will be managed to allow for controlled population growth with conservative antlerless harvest with a lottery and 400 permits. Regulations will be more liberal when the population increases. In 2019, DPA 178 featured seven hunters per square mile and an 18 percent hunter success rate. The total harvest was 1,717.
DPA 130: The local deer herd is currently below goal. This past winter was tough, continuing a string of rough winters (seven out of eight) since 2014. Deep snow started accumulating in late November and early December. The local deer population endured 13 to 50 inches of snow for almost four months, lasting through mid-March. Fawn production and population recovery has been negatively affected as a result and the area will be managed very conservatively. In 2019, there were two hunters per square mile in DPA 130 and hunter success was just 11 percent, with a total harvest of 223 through all three seasons.
DPA 132 lies partially within the Superior National Forest and is predominately public land (federal, state and county) outside the primary moose range. It is a heavily forested permit area which is subject to deep snow and long, cold winters. Winter severity is the biggest factor affecting deer survival. The local deer herd is currently below the population goal. The winter of 2019-2020 was very tough, continuing a string of rough winters since 2014, with 15-36 inches of snow from late November through mid- March. Fawn production will be below average as a result of winter severity. DPA 132 will be managed for a very conservative antlerless harvest, designated as bucks-only for the second consecutive year in 2020.
DPA 179 is made up of mostly private and industrial forest land and the deer population usually recovers quickly because of good habitat and usually milder winters compared to the neighboring DPA’s, although last year had deeper than normal snow depth with increased deer mortality. It also has an area where private farms have deer damage concerns. The population is smaller on industrial tracts of land compared to the private land because of high hunting pressure. After three years of Hunters Choice, this year’s harvest strategy of Lottery with 3,000 antlerless permits is an attempt to allow the herd to increase on public land. It will provide antlerless tags for about a third of the hunters in the DPA, which usually sees 10 hunters per square mile and had 29 percent hunter success last year with 2,842 deer harvested.
DPA 169 is mostly public land and areas especially to the north and northeast have few deer and are not recovering or increasing very slowly after several severe winters. This permit area had another severe winter with record snow depths again which increased deer mortality. There is high hunting pressure and deer are not evenly distributed in this DPA. Higher deer numbers exist in pockets of private lands especially near the southern border, around developed lakes, and where deer feeding is taking place. For those hunters and landowners in areas of higher deer numbers, there are additional opportunities to harvest an antlerless deer during the archery and the new youth season. The designation for 2020 will be Lottery with 500 antlerless permits. Offering the same permits number again this year will help improve future population model performance. Last year there were seven hunters per square mile, a 19 percent success rate, and a harvest of 1,751 deer.
DPA 118 lies along the Canadian border within the Superior National Forest and is predominately public lands (federal) on the northwestern edge of the primary moose range. Half the area is within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It’s heavy forest and gets a lot of snow and cold each winter. The DNR says winter severity is the number one issue facing the deer population there. The area saw two hunters per square mile last year and a 22 percent hunter success rate, with 747 deer harvested.
DPA 119 is mostly forested with rolling topography. Much is open to public hunting, outside of Voyageurs National Park. This DPA usually gets more snow than areas west and south of it. This contributes to increased winter deer mortality and is the main factor affecting deer populations in the DPA. The population still has not recovered from the severe winters in 2013 and 2014 despite six consecutive years of bucks-only designation. After a short reprieve, the past 3 winters have been worse again and have set back the population recovery. Because of this and populations remaining below goal, we have set a bucks-only designation again for the DPA. Harvesting only bucks will help build the population as quickly as possible. In 2019, there were three hunters per square mile and the area saw an 18 percent success rate with 368 deer harvested.
DPA 131, although large in size and mostly public land, has a low deer density overall, as well as lower hunter numbers. It lies mainly within the interior of Lake County, south of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Because deer numbers are low, hunter numbers are low, and harvest rates are therefore low, this DPA's deer population cannot be modeled. Since this is an area entirely within moose range, and the 2015 public deer goal setting team supported that deer be managed at lower numbers in moose range, the original management strategy was to allow hunters to choose whether to harvest a buck or antlerless deer. However winter severity and forest habitat play a significant role in managing this population of deer. Given the recent harsh winters, decreasing deer harvest, and poor hunter satisfaction, we'll again offer a conservative deer season to promote population growth. DPA 131 will be a Lottery deer season with 50 antlerless permits available.
