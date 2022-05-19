TOWER— Anglers will be hitting Lake Vermilion Saturday for the City Auto Glass Walleye Classic and vying for over $40,000 in prize money.
It is the 17th annual event that resonates with anglers as all proceeds go to area students looking to further their education.
“We are very excited as this is the first time in three years that we’re able to hold a, ‘Quote, unquote,’ event,” said Red Lowen, who is the chair of the popular event, regarding how the pandemic has impacted their efforts. “It’s good for everybody, including our anglers, partners, volunteers, and everyone else involved with this.”
The City Auto Glass Walleye Classic is more than just a fishing tournament as it also includes a golf tournament at The Wilderness at Fortune Bay and a sit-down dinner Friday evening complete with a large Bucket Raffle in The Woodlands Ballroom.
“We’re helping two to three dozen kids pursue their educations,” said Lowen of high school and college-aged students benefiting from the event. “We’re operated as a 501c3 non-profit, so helping out these kids is a big reason why we do this event. The golf tournament, which began several years back, is very valuable to us as it raises money for our foundation and the scholarships we give out.”
And Lowen believes that is why the event continues to be a huge success. After all, the golf tournament sold out rather quickly and registration for the fishing tournament filled up five months ahead of the actual tournament date.
“The DNR allows 125 teams (250 anglers) and we already had a waiting list in January,” said Lowen.
When the fishing tournament began in 2006, the first-place prize was $3,400. Over the years it grew to $10,000, $12,500 and $15,000.
“This year we decided to up it to $17,000 in recognition of our 17th year,” said Lowen. “All told, we will end up paying out more than $40,000 in cash. Most of the teams are from Minnesota and neighboring states.”
Fortune Bay Resort Casino has hosted the event since it started in 2006 and its staff welcomes back the group every year.
“Red Lowen, his wife, Denise, and Jaime Lindseth have done a lot for area students over the years,” said Fortune Bay’s Brian K. Anderson. “The large group of volunteers they have are amazing. They pretty much work year-round to ensure each event is better than the last to help benefit the youth of our communities.”
With 250 anglers hitting the lake, Fortune Bay’s marina will be buzzing with activity as the anglers hit the water at 7 a.m. and return at 3:30 p.m. Tournament results will be available on the City Auto Glass Walleye Classic Facebook page later that evening.
Lowen said he and the other volunteers are lucky to have help from the Rock Ridge High School baseball team, who will not only be assisting with boat launching but also with releasing the walleye back into Lake Vermilion once the results are tallied.
“They will be a big help as will all of the volunteers who assist us with the logistics of the event,” said Lowen.
And speaking of volunteers, Lowen said they are the ones who make putting on such a large event so easy.
“The loyalty and outstanding support we get from everyone, including our anglers, our loyal partners, and dedicated volunteers are outstanding,” said Lowen. “Without those three pieces—we have nothing. We also want to thank Fortune Bay for being our host since we got our start 17 years ago—it is a wonderful facility, and their staff treats us very well.”
