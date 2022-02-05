Northeastern Minnesota’s growing network of all-terrain vehicle trails could be busy this year.
All-terrain vehicle (ATV) registrations in the state increased sharply in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
A total of 17,574 Class I and Class II all-terrain vehicles were newly registered in the state during the year, Joe Unger, DNR OHV (off-highway vehicle) program consultant said.
“We usually have about 5,000 to 10,000 a year,” Unger said. “We’re seeing pretty big growth in ATV’s.”
As increasing numbers of people look to recreate outdoors, all-terrain vehicle riding, whether on the smaller Class I “four-wheelers,” or the larger “side-by-sides,” continues to grow, Unger said.
Statewide, there’s 237,551 Class I ATV’s registered and 103,533 side-by-sides, according to DNR statistics.
Off-highway motorcycle registrations jumped by 1,969 in 2021 to a total of 16,703.
Off-road vehicle registrations increased by 1,440 to a total of 7,944.
“Beginning in 2020 we’ve been seeing a ton of people on trails,” Unger said. “The state trails are getting used a lot.”
Unlike snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles can be used year-round.
That, coupled with cabs, heaters, air conditioning and other amenities on side-by-sides, makes the Class II machines popular for a wide variety of weather and uses.
Even though supply chain issues have impacted the production of new all-terrain vehicles, popularity hasn’t slowed down.
“We’re hearing from users that they’re waiting six months to find a new machine,” Unger said. “So a lot of the new registrations could be used machines or a machine that’s been sitting in the garage gathering dust. The real interesting thing is in the next couple of years and what it’s going to do. We hope these people have the desire in the sport to continue after the pandemic.”
The boom is good for northeastern Minnesota, Beth Pierce, Iron Range Tourism executive director said.
Supported by funding from the state, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, local clubs, ATV manufacturers, and other funding sources, trail development across the region is expanding each year.
In addition to existing state trails, trail expansions are underway from Side Lake/Taconite Trail down to the Soo Line Trail. Eveleth, Virginia and Gilbert are all connected. And trails from Gilbert to Biwabik and the East Range, are being connected to the Prospector Loop and North Shore trail system, Pierce said.
The region is on the brink of becoming a massive trail mecca for ATV’s, she said.
“With so many registered machines, we expect a boom in ATV/OHV/OHM trail riders on the Iron Range this year,” Pierce said. “People who have made the investment will be looking for places to ride and we have great lodging, camping and dining for them in addition to trails.”
St. Louis County is ranked as the top county in Minnesota in which ATV’s and ORV’s (off-road vehicles) are most used, according to data submitted by owners on registrations.
“That area of the state has really been growing and become a destination,” Unger said. “It’s really exciting to see what’s coming to northern Minnesota.”
