Olympics Trials procedures get OK for curling at 2022 Games

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — USA Curling Tuesday approved the selection procedures for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling.
The 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling will be returning to Omaha, Neb., from Nov. 12-21, 2021.
The Team Trials will consist of up to six teams of each gender, where the winning teams of each gender will advance to be nominated for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, provided quota places have been secured (as described in the WCF Qualification System).
With the qualification procedures in place, two teams have already qualified for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling. Team John Shuster and Team Tabitha Peterson, reigning Trials champions, will return to Omaha looking to defend their titles.
“I believe it is a very fair process provided that we are in a COVID world right now,’’ said Phill Drobnick, Director of Men’s and Mixed Doubles National Team Programs.
“Jessica Schultz (Director, Women’s National Team and Juniors) and I have worked hard on these procedures over the last six months,” said Drobnick. “We have worked closely with the Athletes’ Advisory Council, the USOPC, and all of our partners to ensure that we have fair procedures in place for all athletes.”
Teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the Team Trials through the following ways:
• The 2020 Men’s and Women’s National Champions will advance to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling.
• The two highest ranked teams in both the Men’s and Women’s competitions at the 2021 National Championships, not already qualified through the 2020 National Championships, will advance to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling.
• Three Men’s and three Women’s teams will qualify for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling through a “Trials Qualification Series”. The series will consist of two events that will be held between August and October of 2021.
To qualify for the Trials Qualifying Series, teams must be in the top 150 in the WCF World Team Ranking System or have registered to compete in the 2021 National Championships.
Event dates and locations of the Trials Qualifying Series are to be determined but will be posted at least 45 days in advance. Through the Trials Qualification Series, teams can qualify for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the following ways:
• The winner of the 1st Trials Qualifying event from each gender will advance to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling
• The Winner of the 2nd Trials Qualifying event from each gender will advance to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling.
• The Men’s and Women’s team that earn the most WCF World Team Ranking points combined in the two “Trials Qualifying Series” events will advance to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling.
Due to uncertainties presented by COVID-19, extensive planning went into establishing the qualification procedures for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling.
With the Olympic Team Trials for Curling just 14 months away, USA Curling believes that these procedures will fairly determine the nation’s best.
“I am confident that these procedures will select the best team to the 2022 Olympic Games, while ensuring that all athletes are provided a fair opportunity to reach their dreams of representing Team USA,” said Schultz. “The teams competing in the 2021 Olympic Trials will undoubtedly put on a show like we’ve never seen before.”
Further information can be found at teamusa.org.
