Now in her fifth year with the Northeast Range/Ely girls swimming team, Cheri DeBeltz is focused on growing her team.
DeBeltz wants to work with the 20 girls in grades 7-12 both in and out of the pool.
That includes fun team-building activities, having a core strengthening and stretching instructor come in and other things that get her swimmers out of the monotony of being in the pool, said DeBeltz, who is in her third year as the independent head coach.
“I believe it’s a mental sport plus a physical sport,’’ she said. “I’m just trying to incorporate some of those for our girls’’ to get them in better shape overall.
Six seniors return to the pool this year, as do the medal winners from last season. The seniors include Cedar Ohlhauser, Maggie Dammann, Morgan McClelland, Grace Sundell, Lily Tedrick and Kelly Thompson.
The team also has a total of eight juniors, sophomores and freshmen. The juniors include Esther Anderson and Rosemarie Schlosser; the sophomores include Carena DeBeltz, Anna Larson and Alli Krekelberg; and the freshmen include Via DeBeltz, Sabrah Hart and Tujli Koivisto.
DeBeltz said she wanted to be vague on what the girls are swimming and prefers to have them be good all-around swimmers. “I like them to be very flexible.’’
“We’re kind of excited to see where this year takes us,’’ the coach said, with strong seniors and underclassmen. “They are seeing we can be successful. It’s not always about winning the meet, but bettering their times.’’
NRE has “some younger girls that are really coming up’’ and DeBeltz is “excited to see where that takes us.’’
The size of the team is both a strength and a weakness, she added. “We’re such a small team that everybody does get along very well.’’ It hurts at big invites because NRE doesn’t have the numbers of the other schools.
As far as the outlook for the season, DeBeltz just wants to be successful with the girls in the pool and focus on improving as swimmers and as a whole person too.
When the postseason rolls around, she is focused on getting lifetime swims from the girls at the section meet. “We try to make sure they are bettering their own times.’’
