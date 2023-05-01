AURORA — The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team split two games with Vermilion on Saturday and split another two on Monday as they kick off the final week of the regular season.

The final game of the four-game series was highlighted by a complete game pitching performance by the Norse’s Gage Kracht, who hurled 151 pitches in Mesabi Range’s 9-4 win over the Ironhawks. Kracht finished the game with four earned runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five.

