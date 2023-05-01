AURORA — The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team split two games with Vermilion on Saturday and split another two on Monday as they kick off the final week of the regular season.
The final game of the four-game series was highlighted by a complete game pitching performance by the Norse’s Gage Kracht, who hurled 151 pitches in Mesabi Range’s 9-4 win over the Ironhawks. Kracht finished the game with four earned runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Nick Peters was 3-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Evan Radovich was 2-4 with an RBI. Cameron Pietrusa, Brodie Vining, Kevin Rahe and Kracht all picked up hits in the win.
Vermilion 11,
Mesabi Range 4
AURORA — In the first game played on Monday, the Norse took an 11-4 loss to the Ironhawks. Brandon Lind got the start on the mound and took the loss, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks. He struck out six in five innings of work. Alexander Fijal pitched the final two innings, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk while fanning one.
At the plate, Evan Radovich went 2-4 with Lind, Brodie Vining, Alex Atkinson and Gage Kracht all finding hits. Lind and Vining also had two RBIs and a run scored each.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Mesabi Range 9,
Vermilion 1
AURORA — In the first of two games on Saturday, the Mesabi Range baseball team hung nine runs on Vermilion in the top of the third inning and rode that to a 9-1 over the Ironhawks.
Kevin Rahe got the start on the mound and went the distance giving up the one run on five hits while putting down eight.
Four Norsemen collected two hits apiece with Logan Nordby leading the way going 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cameron Pietrusa was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Brodie Vining was 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Josh Summers was 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Vermilion 11,
Mesabi Range 0, F/5
AURORA — The tables were turned in Saturday’s second game with the Ironhawks blitzing the Norse in the first, third and fourth innings to come away with an 11-0 win in five innings.
Will Bittmann got the start on the mound for Mesabi Range, taking the loss giving up eight runs (all earned) on eight hits and a walk. He struck out one. Breydon Carson pitched the final inning, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk.
At the plate, the Norse found just one hit with Bittmann going 1-2 on the day.
SOFTBALL
Rock Ridge 8-4,
Bemidji 1-5
BEMIDJI — The Rock Ridge softball team hit the road for a doubleheader in Bemidji on Friday, splitting with the Lumberjacks.
In game one, the Wolverines downed Bemidji 8-1 before falling 5-4 in game two.
In game one, Taylor Morley got the start and the win in the circle for Rock Ridge, giving up the one earned run on four hits and two walks. She struck out eight over seven innings.
At the plate, Alex Flannigan led the offensive charge, going 3-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Chance Colbert, Lydia Delich, Brooklyn Smith, Kylie Marolt, Morley and Marissa Anderson all found hits in the win.
In game two, the Wolverines started strong, plating three in the first inning but were outpaced by the Lumberjacks 5-1 the rest of the way.
Delich got the start in the circle and took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits and a walk over five innings of work. She struck out five. Morley came in to pitch the final inning, striking out one.
At the plate, Flannigan went 2-3 with a triple and two runs scored while Delich was 2-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Ayla Lokken grabbed another home run, finishing her day 1-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Mattelyn Seppi was 3-3 with a double.
Rock Ridge returns home Tuesday when they host Duluth East at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.