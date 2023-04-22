Olson youth skiing

Six-year-old Eisa Olson of Aurora is shown with her medal after skiing 157 kilometers this past winter with the Giants Ridge MYSL team. Olson finished among the top 20 skiers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan in terms of distance skied this season.

AURORA—Six-year-old Eisa Olson may be young, but she’s already well on her way to becoming a prolific Nordic skier.

This past winter, Olson was a part of Giants Ridge’s Minnesota Youth Ski League club team. Open to kids ages 4-12, the program teaches kids the ins and outs of the sport from a young age.

