AURORA—Six-year-old Eisa Olson may be young, but she’s already well on her way to becoming a prolific Nordic skier.
This past winter, Olson was a part of Giants Ridge’s Minnesota Youth Ski League club team. Open to kids ages 4-12, the program teaches kids the ins and outs of the sport from a young age.
Outside of their weekly get togethers on Sundays, skiers track their kilometers skied from January through March. By season’s end, Olson had recorded 157 kilometers on the trails that March.
With skiers from Minnesota keeping track of their distance in conjunction with skiers from Wisconsin and Michigan, Olson finished inside the top 20 among all youth skiers in the three states when it came to kilometers skied.
Giants Ridge MYSL coach and mom to Eisa, Jenna Dickinson-Olson says getting to see her daughter enjoy and learn the sport of cross country skiing has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s just an absolutely great accomplishment,” Dickinson-Olson said. “I was a competitive skier through high school and college. It was really fun to see Eisa be motivated on her own and be dedicated to skiing this winter. She wanted to be out there, no matter the conditions. She skied when it was freezing and when it was warm. You could see it was something she wanted to do instead of treating it like an obligation.”
Every Sunday, each skier gets about four kilometers in during the team’s weekly meetup at Giants Ridge. Outside of that, however, all kilometers are skied on their own time and families keep track of how much has been skied. Overall, Dickinson-Olson says about 60-70 kids came out for the club team this year with between 20-30 families keeping track of their kilometers on their own.
Seeing her daughter begin to enjoy Nordic skiing, Dickinson-Olson said the Giants Ridge club team has played a large factor in keeping her child, as well as many others, invested in the sport.
“It was fun to see her find this love in skiing that you can’t make someone have. It’s a lifestyle. We have one of the best ski facilities in the country right here. I’ve skied all over the country and Giants Ridge is definitely one of the best.
“It’s nice to have the MYSL team and kind of try and build that tradition. Families come out on Sunday and ski. Kids can go and get hot chocolate and snacks after. They all become friends with each other. And it’s not just a Mesabi East thing or a Rock Ridge thing; people come from all over and we just ski together.”
Dickinson-Olson hopes the Giants Ridge club team continues to grow. If the club team can grow, it would undoubtedly help the area high school team.
“I’d like to see it get bigger. If there’s more kids participating in youth skiing, they’ll want to try it out in high school. There’s no ski program for the kids between fourth and sixth grade so that’s where we normally see kids fall off. They’ll stick to the MYSL program but once there’s nothing for them, they go do something else. Mesabi East and the Virginia area have had a lot of success in their cross country skiing throughout the years, but I think we could have more success.”
Some of those high school skiers are why Eisa has enjoyed the sport so much.
“She has looked up to our neighbor kids who have all had successful high school ski careers; Lydia Skelton, Carter Skelton, Aubree Skelton. So when she figured out she could ski on her own like them, that’s what she wants to do.”
Even at a young age, Dickinson-Olson says her daughter was able to learn plenty about the ins and outs of cross country skiing.
“Nordic skiing can bring you through so many different challenges. You have to dress properly and eat properly. Eisa had to figure out that if you have cold feet when you’re skiing then you have to wear your wool socks. If she’s hungry on the trail then she should have had a snack. It’s kind of a way to teach kids how to be responsible and prepared.
“And as you get older, it can benefit in other ways too. It’s a lifelong sport. You go out and most of the time you’re by yourself in the woods. It’s really freeing of the mind and it can just help with mental health in the winter. It’s something I’d encourage anyone to pick up.”
Getting the chance to ski on the club team and on her own, Eisa was able to enjoy the sport no matter where she could ski. Grandpa Huffer Dickinson grooms the trails behind their house along with neighbor John Baxter, helping keep skiing a family affair. When they head out to Giants Ridge on Sundays, it’s another chance to meet up with friends and other families.
“When the program ends each year, the kids are always bummed. You meet friends from all over and you have a little bond. We ski until it gets to about -4 degrees and the kids would ski through it and come out smiling.
“They just have this camaraderie and a bond that I think is different from other sports. Cross country skiing hits different things than those other sports. And then if the kids like it, maybe their parents will too. I’ve seen parents try it out because they think if their kid can do it, then why can’t they? It gets people through the winter and exposes them to the great things we have at Giants Ridge.
For finishing inside the top 20 and skiing her 157 kilometers, Eisa received a medal from the MYSL. Now, she wants to get back on the trails next winter and do it all again.
“That was just cool for her. She worked really hard for it and it was the first medal that she’s gotten in her little life. She can see the product of her own hard work. This isn’t my parents doing this for me, I don’t have to rely on anyone else. My own hard work paid off.
“I’m sure she wants to ski more next year. She and her group of friends want to keep doing it and seeing those other nice kids in the program is what keeps her motivated.
More information on the MYSL can be found on their website: myxc.org. Those interested in joining the Giants Ridge club team can find the team on the “Find a Club” page.
