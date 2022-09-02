New setter steps in for Bluestreaks

Chisholm’s Olivia Hutchings defends the net for the ‘Streaks.

 GARY GIOMBETTI

CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School volleyball team is going to be successful this season, they must replace one player — Jordan Temple.

Temple had been a mainstay at setter for the Bluestreaks, but her graduation has left a hole on that part of the court.

