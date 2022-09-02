New setter steps in for Bluestreaks

CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School volleyball team is going to be successful this season, they must replace one player — Jordan Temple.
Temple had been a mainstay at setter for the Bluestreaks, but her graduation has left a hole on that part of the court.
Fortunately for Chisholm coach Pam Pioske, she might have someone to replace her — senior Ava Silvestrini.
She’ll take over that quarterback role on the court.
“She was working with Jordan last year to get ready for this year,” Pioske said. “She has good hands, but we’re working with her on the placement of the ball. That consistency isn’t there yet, but in time, it will be there.”
Silvestrini will be setting that ball to the other seniors, Olivia Hutchings, Hannah Kne, Gabby Walters, Jade Wolfram and Autumn Phillips.
“I need a lot of leadership out of them,” Pioske said. “They’ve doing well with that. Skill-wise, six of them have been playing together for many years. They have good team bonding.
“It should be a good season for them.”
They are joined on the team by uniors Amya Dobis Fontaine, Jaicee Koehler and Abby DuChene, sophomore Izzy MacMillan, eighth-graders Sloen Worlie and Ashley Panichi and seventh-grader Hennessey Temple.
“I have three juniors who got plenty of playing time,” Pioske said. “Abby has been hitting well, and we’re hoping she will continue doing so. Jaicee is a big middle blocker. Amya is a defensive specialist, and that’s a priority.
“You can’t run an offense without a defense.”
Pioske will run a 5-1 offense.
“We’re trying to speed up our offense,” Pioske said. “We want a lot of fast-tempo sets to get our hitters moving more. They’re doing a good job calling plays. Ava is remembering to run a play after every dead ball.
“We’re doing a good job with that. Lola is a strong outside hitter, as is Hannah, with a lot of power. Hutchings and DuChene hit it well. Olivia is one of our best hitters. She should get quite a few per game.”
Defensively, both Koehler and Hutchings will be counted on the most.
“Blocking-wise, we’ll do well,” Pioske said. “We have height in the front row. Jaicee is getting a lot of blocks in practice, and Olivia has great timing with her blocks. That’s going to be a key to our defense.”
On the service line, the Bluestreaks’ consistency needs to be better.
“We miss too many serves by hitting them into the net,” Pioske said. “They will continue to work hard on that. Our serve receive, we’re constantly working on that. We spend most of our time in practice on that because it’s so critical.
“We need to keep better at that as well.”
With that experience, Pioske has high hopes for this team.
“We should be in the final four by the end of the season, if not the final two,” she said.
