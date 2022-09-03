New look Nighthawks ready to hit the court

BABBITT — It’s a new era for the Northeast Range volleyball team.
Losing a large graduating class from 2021 that took the Nighthawks to the 7A championship game, Northeast Range will look to reform under new head coach Misty Roseth, who is taking over the job from Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger.
Spending 15 years with the program already (including a few already as head coach), Roseth said she was pleasantly surprised when she stepped into the gym on Day 1 and saw the turnout in front of her.
“It was a shock coming into the gym and seeing 22 girls show up. When you lose eight or nine seniors, it’s just a blessing to come back the next year with these kinds of numbers. It didn’t feel much different from years past. It was a good, positive vibe right from the start and everyone was ready to play. Even with the big losses, everyone came in positive and we’ve been working our butts off.”
When it comes to leadership on the court, the Nighthawks will turn to sophomore twin sisters Maizy and Danica Sundblad, two of the only players to return to the team with varsity experience. Another key leader will be senior Morgan Busch.
“The two twins and Morgan will be big pieces for us. The twins have that experience and Maizy was a starter for us. Morgan couldn’t play last season but she’s back and excited to contribute.”
The Nighthawks will see one junior on their roster in Allison Flug and then four sophomores — Else Bee and Chelsey Nelmark to go along with the Sundblad twins — as well as Roseth’s seventh grade daughter Peyton.
“Together, these girls have a lot of volleyball experience and even though it’s a brand new team, there’s definitely some good things happening.”
Losing Division I recruit and star player Hannah Reichensperger to graduation, the Nighthawks will have a new identity this season as they now lack height for the first time in many years.
“My girls are scrappers and they’re quick. We don’t have the height but we have the speed. They are digging up everything and nothing hits the floor. It’s interesting not having that one big killer hitter like we’ve had in the past but I think we can take care of the ball. Everyone can set. No matter where the ball is, we have a setter so thankfully we can do a lot of configuring in that regard. I think this year’s team will be one that tries to tire other teams out.”
Roseth says the biggest key for her team’s success will be limiting mistakes and staying within their lane when it comes to their playstyle.
“We have to execute well on the things we can control. We can’t control what other teams do so it’ll be up to us to take care of our serve and play strong defense. We won’t have the big hits so we have to find the right holes. If we can control the things we can control then I think we’ll be able to make some exciting things happen.”
Overall, Roseth is optimistic on the direction of the new team and says the players can feel the energy as well.
“The team has really moved forward after just a few weeks of practice. I think the girls are excited about a fresh start. I heard one of the girls say she was excited to learn that she can be a hitter and get up there and try something new. Some are having a come to Jesus moment with their own potential.
“With the nature of how small our school and team is, injury or illness would absolutely take us out. Hopefully we can avoid things like that. If we can, I think we can be great. My jaw dropped seeing how well these girls started playing together at practice so I’m excited.”
