NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

VIRGINIA — Making their way through the opening gauntlet of matches, the Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team learned one thing when all was said and done.
They’re contenders.
The Wolverines late summer tour saw them take on quad meet after quad meet where plenty of talent and even more depth allowed them to grab wins against unfamiliar foes. Their biggest test came in a 6-1 loss to Elk River, the defending Section 7AA champions.
Now that they’ve seen where they need to be by season’s end both players and coaches think Rock Ridge can do something special in their first year as a program.
“That first match, we saw where we were at,” senior team captain Paige Maki said. “It was a good bar to set and we went even further beyond that, beating the other teams we saw. I think we’re handling the competition well and it’s putting our confidence up.”
“I think it’s really exciting,” added co-head coach Kortney Rosati. “Us coaches talked about it and coming into this season, I don’t think the other teams expected us to be as strong as we are and maybe we didn’t expect it either. Playing this well at the start of the season makes it more exciting to think about the end of the season as well. We can continue to work on things and grow.”
Co-head coach Jessica Kralich said the loss against Elk River was tough for the team, but it was a way to measure just how far they’d need to climb if they want to be at the top by the end of the year.
“It was really good to see them,” Kralich said of the Elks. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted but we know the things that we need to do and work on so hopefully get there. We were excited to have the opportunity to play them so early in the season.”
“It was a big learning opportunity,” said Rosati. “We wanted to see what they were good at and where their weaknesses were in their tennis game. We’re hoping the next time we see them is late in the playoffs so we have the whole season to figure out where we need to go.”
Maki, as well as fellow senior captains Lydia Delich and Katelyn Torrel all had some apprehension coming into their final year on a brand new team but the trio was pleased to find out that the combination felt like a natural fit for both sides.
“I’ve seen us all come together and I wasn’t expecting us to be as close as we are,” Delich said. “It’s worked out great so far.
“At first it was a little awkward,” Torrel added. “I guess we’re used to having our rivalry but once that first week of practice happened, we were already good friends.”
Managing a full varsity team of 16 as well as even more at the lower levels, both the indoor and outdoor courts in Virginia are packed on any given day. Combining two programs with strong tennis tradition, the coaches say it wouldn’t be possible to corral all the players without a tremendous staff behind them.
“We’re lucky enough to have a lot of people come and volunteer with us,” Rosati said. “Both of our communities are pretty involved in wanting this program to succeed and the extra help that we get is phenomenal. It makes it a lot easier to manage everyone.”
“There’s no way we could do it without them,” Kralich added. “It’s a lot of kids, a lot of things to juggle and we’ve both had to step up our organizational skills. It’s been a test for us and it seems like it’s working. We’re so appreciative to have the help that we do.”
With the large participation numbers at all levels, Rosati says the current success will only breed more of the same.
“The younger girls who are just starting with junior high or just coming to the team for the first time in high school, they see these girls that have been doing it for years and see how successful they are. They’re eager to get to that point. Having these talented, hard working players helps out more than just the current team.”
One of the unexpected plus sides of bringing Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert together is having a surplus of new hitting partners and potentially doubles partners. The captains all say there have been plenty of new combinations between players that have helped the team.
“It’s nice combining a Virginia with an Eveleth player,” Torrel said. “It’s been working really well for us so far just having that option.”
“I was really surprised with how we compliment each other,” Maki, a former Virginia player said. “I’ve been playing with Ayla [Troutwine, an Eveleth-Gilbert player] and it’s been fun to get to work with someone new. You might not know them as well but you work well on the court together.”
“There’s been a lot of combinations that work really well,” Delich finished. “I think that was one thing a lot of us weren’t expecting but it’s helped us out a lot.”
As the team transitions into the school year and into match days where they only play one team as opposed to three, the coaches said their main goal is to keep the momentum going.
“I think that’s going to be the most important thing for us,” Kralich said. “If we can continue the excitement and keep working on things and improving, we’ll work towards our end goal.”
“We’ve had so many matches these first few weeks,” Rosati said. “And we’ve been changing the lineup around a lot. Now we can focus on getting serious and getting better at the game. Hopefully we’ll see where everyone clicks for the rest of the season and run with it.”
