ST. FRANCIS — The Hibbing amateur baseball team had a two-run in the top of the ninth inning, but St. Francis scored three times in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 victory over the Miners Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader.
In game one, Hibbing’s bats were on fire as it beat East Bethel 19-3 in seven innings.
Against the Silverbacks, Yazniel Santiago took the loss with 3.1 innings of relief. He allowed seven hits, struck out two and walked three. Dan Wood started, throwing five innings of three-hit ball. He fanned six and walked two. Jamie Steinberg gave up one hit, and didn’t record an out.
Avery Scardigli got the win for St. Francis. He worked four innings of relief, allowing six hits, striking out two and walking one. Max Spitzher started for the Silverbacks. He gave up eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
The Miners got on the board first with three runs in the third inning.
Noah Vinopal singled, then with one out, Joe Lescarbau had a base hit. Eli Tintor singled to load the bases, and Vinopal scored on defensive interference.
With two out, John Wengenroth singled home a run, then Jaiman Lamphere walked with the bases loaded to force home a run.
St. Francis got two runs back in the fourth, with one scoring on a single by Carter Bolte, but the MIners took a three-run lead again with a single tally in the fifth as Steinberg scored on a wild pitch.
The Silverbacks pulled to within one in the seventh as Cole Linson and Cody Kolb had RBI base hits, but Hibbing scored twice in the ninth as Steinberg and Lamphere both had RBI base hits, scoring Dylan Mattson and Lescarbeau, respectively, who both singled.
That set the stage for the bottom of the ninth inning.
With one out, Trevor Patterson and Linson both walked. Drew Christopherson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kolb hit a two-run single to tie it, then Bolte hit a walk-off single to end the game.
Lescarbeau finished with four hits, getting two each were Vinopal, Tintor and Steinberg.
Kolb and Bolte each had three hits for St. Francis. Finishing with two hits was Christopherson.
Hibbing 19,
East Bethel 3
EAST BETHEL — The Miners rapped out 15 hits to score their 19 runs against Bandits Sunday.
It started in the first inning as Hibbing put up five runs on three hits.
Steinberg had an RBI single, Lamphere an RBI walk and Kyle Maki a three-run double.
East Bethel got a run back in the second, but the Miners got three more runs in the third as Vinopal and Mattson hit RBI singles. The third run scored on a wild pitch.
The Bandits got an RBI base hit from Carter McLaughlin in the fifth, but the Miners would send 14 hitters to the plate in the sixth, plating eight runs to make 16-2.
Lamphere had a two-run single, Santiago walked to force home a run, Lescarbeau had a run-scoring single, Tintor walked to force home another run and Steinberg hit an RBI single. One run scored on an error, and another on a wild pitch.
East Bethel got a run in its half of the sixth, but the Miners answered with a three-run sixth on RBI base hits by Tintor, Lescarbeau and Wengenroth.
Codeih Powers got the win with three innings of relief. He gave up five hits, struck out six and walked one. Matt Erickson started, working four innings. He allowed three hits and struck out seven.
Zach Voss started for the Bandits, working five innings. He gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked 10. Brenden McCauley worked two innings. He gave up eight hits, struck out one and walked five.
Vinopal and Steinberg both had three hits. Mattson and Wengenroth both had two. McLaughlin and Owen Rumpca had two hits for East Bethel.
HM 003 010 002 — 6 14 0
SF 000 200 203 — 7 11 0
Hibbing: Dan Wood, Yazniel Santiago (L) (6th), Jamie Steinberg (9th) and Lamphere; St Francis: Max Spitzer, Aver Sardigil (W), (6th) and Trevor Weidt; 2B — Drew Christopherson.
HM 503 008 3 — 19 15 1
EB 010 011 0 — 3 8 1
Hibbing: Matt Erickson, Codeih Powers (W) (5th) and Jaiman Lamphere; East Bethel: Zach Voss (L), Brenden McCauley (6th) and Tyler Rousu; 2B — Kyle Maki, Carter McLaughlin.
