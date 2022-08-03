Miller runs the high line for first win

Dylan Miller has many times this year been close to victory lane at Hibbing Raceway.
But until Saturday night, the checkered flag had been elusive.
“We’ve been a bridesmaid too many times,” Miller of Hibbing said. “But we haven’t been the bride.”
Miller has now put that behind him.
Miller drove his Medieval Chassis, KME engine WISSOTA Midwest Modified to the win, holding off current division points leader Tyler Kintner of Hibbing in the 20-lap feature race.
“I kind of just ran the top,” Miller, 28, said. “The car’s been really good. I got a little nervous when I saw him on the inside on that re-start. The week before, he got me in lapped traffic.”
For Miller, it was his first win of the 2022 season in a brand new race car.
“We kind of went out on a limb,” Miller said. “We ran a TRC before and after we reached out to Medieval. They were kind of helpful to us. We made a couple of calls to other chassis builders as well, but they didn’t answer us.”
Miller this season also scored two second places and a third at Hibbing, putting him second in the season points race.
Along with races at Grand Rapids Speedway and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis., Miller has 12 top-ten finishes in 15 events including six top fives in the highly-competitive Midwest Modified division.
“We have a pretty good stout group of guys,” Miller said of the Midwest Modified competition. “It’s kind of hit or miss as to who shows up, but we’ve got some good guys.”
However, the Hibbing Raceway victory is a sign that the new car is rounding into form, he said.
“We’ve got this thing pretty well figured out,” Miller, who works as an equipment operator for the City of Chisholm said. “It’s to the point where we’re just making minor adjustments.”
Miller comes from a racing family.
His late mother Kathy was treasurer at Hibbing Raceway.
His late step-father Kevin Davey was a longtime racer, Iron Range Racing Association board member, and helped out at Hibbing Raceway with whatever was needed.
Kathy, 45, and Kevin, 51, died Aug. 8, 2015 in Sauk Rapids, Minn., when their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver.
They were in Sauk Rapids to watch Dylan race.
Miller has continued his late mother’s and step-father’s love of racing.
“Ever since I was a kid I used to go to the races,” Miller said. “We used to follow Tim Jackson (of Bemidji) around and I always had dreams of driving. Now, I’m on the board at the race track. When they passed, I kind of took over his (Kevin’s) position.”
Miller started racing at 16 years old in the Pure Stock division, advanced to Midwest Modifieds, ran a Super Stock for two years, then returned in 2018 to Midwest Modifieds.
His car No. 18X comes from being a fan of NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte.
“I used to be a Bobby Labonte fan,” Miller said. “When I started in Pure Stocks, there were a lot of 18’s and “X” was the easiest to make out of duct tape.”
Miller is supported by KME, Jerry Dudley Logging, Hirt Trucking, Hill’s Country Greenhouse, McClellan Trucking, Medieval Chassis, Factory 43, and his pit crew of Jake Englestad, Bobby Poola, Tom Rotness, Bill Engelstad, son Peder, and fiance Haley Hague.
With the win at his late mother and step-father’s; home race track, Miller’s bridesmaid days are officially over.
“We kind of struggled at the beginning, but now we’ve gotten better,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of time in the garage and lots of sacrifices. Lots of people have boats and four-wheelers, but we go racing. Right now, we’re running pretty good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.