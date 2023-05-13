CHISHOLM—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team held off a late rally in Chisholm Thursday to beat the Bluestreaks 10-8.

MI-B, led on offense by sophomore pitcher Natalie Bergman, senior Elle Otto, and senior Sam Hoff, put four runs on the board to start the game and added six more to take a 10-run lead into the bottom half of the sixth inning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments