CHISHOLM—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team held off a late rally in Chisholm Thursday to beat the Bluestreaks 10-8.
MI-B, led on offense by sophomore pitcher Natalie Bergman, senior Elle Otto, and senior Sam Hoff, put four runs on the board to start the game and added six more to take a 10-run lead into the bottom half of the sixth inning.
The Bluestreaks, however, didn’t roll over, as they scored three in their half of the frame to stay alive. An error to start the inning and a walk to Lila Maki, led to two scores as Kylie Maki knocked them in with a double.
After putting the Rangers down after only four batters in the top of the seventh inning, Chisholm took advantage of two walks, two fielding errors and a hit to put five more runs on the board.
The inning started with a walk, a double by Olivia Hutchings, and hit batter to load the bases. Chisholm’s Emma Sundquist then hit a single to right that got past MI-B’s defense, allowing three runs to score and making it a 10-7 game.
With no outs, sophomore Kylee Renzaglia took the mound in relief. Two more Rangers errors in a row put two runners on base and scored Sundquist, making it a two-run game.
But then Renzaglia got a Bluestreaks batter to line out to Bergman, who took over at short stop, and then Bergman promptly stepped on second to collect the second out of the inning, as a Chisholm base runner got caught off base.
The final Chisholm batter hit into a 5-3 put out and the Rangers held on for the win.
Bergman ended her night 3-3 at the plate, hitting a single, a double, and a triple, scoring twice and pushing one runner to a score.
Otto was 2-4 with a single and a double. Hoff was 2-4 with a single, a double, and an RBI.
MI-B (9-5) is set to take on Barnum today at Mountain Iron and will travel to Ely Monday for a double header.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.