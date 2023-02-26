MAYER—In a battle of two top 10 girls basketball teams, Mountain Iron-Buhl put three in double figures to knock off Mayer Lutheran Saturday, 58-46.
The top-ranked Rangers (according to maxpreps.com) were paced by Jordan Zubich with 21 points, while Sage Ganyo scored 13 and Hali Savela connected for 12.
MI-B (23-3) held the No. 6 Crusaders to just 18 points in the first half and they couldn’t make up any ground in the second half as the Rangers scored the key 12-point win in their final regular season contest.
The Crusaders were led by Danica Martin with 16 and Izabelle Keaveny with 15.
The Section 7A Tournament is set to start Monday with a pair of play-in games. Round two will be played Wednesday.
Mtn. Iron-Buhl 30 28—58
Mayer Lutheran 18 28—46
MI-B: Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 21, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 13, Ava Luukkonen 2, Suzy Aubrey 5, Anna Neyens 3. 3-pointers: Savela 2, Zubich 2, Ganyo 1, Aubrey 1, Neyens 1. Free throws: 11-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
ML: Stella Maass 2, Marley Martin 9, Izabelle Keaveny 15, Danica Martin 16, Clara Keaveny 4. 3-pointers: Martin 1, I. Keaveny 1. Free throws: 6-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Ely 71,
South Ridge 52
ELY—The Timberwolves picked up an important 71-52 win over visiting South Ridge Friday in the final game of the regular season.
No further details were available as this edition went to press.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 64,
Duluth Marshall 59
AURORA—Sophomore Hayden Sampson set a Mesabi East record Saturday with 26 rebounds to go along with his 27 points as the Giants downed Duluth Marshall, 64-59. Sampson added four assists and three blocked shots, as well.
Cam Jones went 3-for-6 from long range and had 15 on the night. Dakota Jerde also had a really nice all-around night with eight points, eight boards and six assists.
Duluth Marshall 27 32—59
Mesabi East 27 37—64
DM: Brooks Johnson 27, Brody Carlson 3, Beau Velander 10, Aaden Westerbur 10, Soren O’Rourke 9. 3-pointers: Johnson 1, Carlson 1, Velander 2, Westerbur 2, O’Rourke 2. Free throws: 9-14.
ME: Cam Jones 15, Ethan Murray 8, Colin Anderson 2, Dakota Jerde 8, Cooper Sickel 4, Hayden Sampson 27. 3-pointers: Jones 3, Sampson 3. Free throws: 2-5.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73,
Bigfork 33
BIGFORK—Nik Jesch and Asher Zubich each dropped in 18 points Friday to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl to a 73-33 road win over Bigfork.
The Rangers’ Josh Holmes also chipped in with 11 points.
The Huskies were paced by Jhace Pearson with 13 points.
MI-B 37 36—73
Bigfork 20 13—33
MI-B: Braylen Keith 2, TJ DuChamp 5, Asher Zubich 18, Mason Clines 8, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 11, Nik Jesch 18, Chris King 5, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2. 3-pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 4, Holmes 3, Jesch 3. Free throws: 4-8. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 4, Caden Rahier 5, Chase Jacobson 3, Bradley Haley 8, Jhace Pearson 13. 3-pointers: Haley 2, Pearson 1. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 81
Chisholm 58
COOK—The Grizzlies exploded in the second half with a balanced scoring effort to take down the Bluestreaks Friday, 81-58.
North Woods led just 34-31 at the half before outscoring Chisholm 47-27 in the final stanza.
Brenden and Jared Chiabotti each poured in 23, while Jonah Burnett hit for 22 points.
Chisholm was led by Philip Barnaard with 13 and July Abernathy with 12.
Chisholm 31 27—58
North Woods 34 47—81
C: Ethan Lauzen 7, Trent Forsline 5, Lawrence Oberg 6, Hayden Roche 5, Trace Yaroscak 2, July Abernathy 12, Shane Zancauske 4, Sean Fleming 4, Philip Barnard 13.
NW: Brenden Chiabotti 23, Jared Chiabotti 23, Jonah Burnett 22, Luke Will 2, Ben Kruse 4, Kaden Ratai 7. 3-pointers: B. Chiabotti 6.
Ely 56
South Ridge 32
ELY—Joey Bianco led all scorers with 22 points and Ely held the two South Ridge big men to a combine nine points en route to a 56-32 win over the Panthers Friday.
Head coach Tom McDonald was pleased with the defensive effort.
“I thought we just played really well on their two 6-9 guys,’’ McDonald said. “Holding (6-9) Austin Josephson to six was big,’’ he said while (6-9) Slayton Stroscheine had only three points.
The Timberwolves also got a double-digit scoring effort from Jack Davies, who had 17 points.
South Ridge was led by Theo Yellowrobe with eight points.
Ely (18-6) plays at Hill City Monday.
S. Ridge 15 17—32
Ely 38 18—56
SR: Theo Yellowrobe 8, Sawyer Ferkalep 4, Gavin Willeck 6, Sheen Ralidak 2, Austin Josephson 6, Slayton Stroschein 3, Wyatt Olson 3. 3-pointers: Stroschein 1, Yellowrobe 2. Free throws: 3-9. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 17, Drew Johnson 2, Caid Chittum 5, Jason Kerntz 8, Erron Anderson 2. 3-pointers: Davies 5, Kerntz 2, Chittum 1. Free throws: 6-7. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Crosby-Ironton 55,
Mesabi East 30
AURORA—Crosby-Ironton got out to a fast start and never looked back Friday in a 55-30 win over Mesabi East.
The Giants were paced by Cooper Sickel with 13 points.
Despite the loss, Mesabi East had a much improved defensive effort, according to head coach Erik Skelton.
“We keep looking for that game where it clicks for us on both ends of the court. It was nice to see (sophomore) Cooper Sickel start asserting himself on offense. The kid has a ton of potential to be a consistent scoring threat.’’
C-I was led by Jordan Mount with 18 points.
C-I 33 22—55
ME 14 16—30
C-I: Nate Hachey 3, Jordan Mount 18, James Stokman 10, Joey Ringhand 10, Ethan Millsop 4, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 4, Will Meyer 4. 3-pointers: Mount 2, Stokman 2, Ringhand 2. Free throws: 9-12.
ME: Cam Jones 4, Colin Anderson 4, Dakota Jerde 5, Cooper Sickel 13, Hayden Sampson 4. 3-pointers: Jerde 1, Sickle 1. Free throws: 0-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.