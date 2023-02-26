MAYER—In a battle of two top 10 girls basketball teams, Mountain Iron-Buhl put three in double figures to knock off Mayer Lutheran Saturday, 58-46.

The top-ranked Rangers (according to maxpreps.com) were paced by Jordan Zubich with 21 points, while Sage Ganyo scored 13 and Hali Savela connected for 12.

