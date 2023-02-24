MI-B girls down Chisholm, 93-48 Jim Romsaas Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM — Hali Savela, Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo paced Mountain Iron-Buhl early as the Rangers cruised to a 93-48 win over Chisholm Thursday.Zubich led all scorers with 33 points, including five 3-pointers, while Ganyo dropped in 20, including three 3-pointers. Savela added 15 points, while Gabby Lira also hit double figures with 10.In their final game of the regular season, the Bluestreaks were led by Hanna Kne with 15 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and Tresa Baumgard chipped in with 11 points.MI-B (22-3) closes out the regular season Saturday at Mayer Lutheran.MI-B 54 39 — 93Chisholm 22 26 — 48MI-B: Hali Savela 15, Jordan Zubich 33, Gabby Lira 10, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 20, Ava Luukkonen 4, Suzy Aubrey 4, Anna Neyens 5. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 5, Ganyo 3, Neyens 1. Free throws: 15-19. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Ganyo.Chisholm: Lola Huhta 2, Destiny Schmitz 1, Hannah Kne 15, Jezirae Flack 2, Amanda Bjortomt 5, Josie Baumgard 2, Olivia Hutchings 8, Tresa Baumgard 11, Annaka Gams 2. 3-pointers: Kne 3, Bjortomt 1. Free throws: 14-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Bjortome, Hutchings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Couple turns love of outdoors into new business venture Joshua Daniel Schuchard Paul Peter Plesha Randy James Zupancich Connie K. Saari Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
