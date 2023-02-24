CHISHOLM — Hali Savela, Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo paced Mountain Iron-Buhl early as the Rangers cruised to a 93-48 win over Chisholm Thursday.

Zubich led all scorers with 33 points, including five 3-pointers, while Ganyo dropped in 20, including three 3-pointers. Savela added 15 points, while Gabby Lira also hit double figures with 10.

