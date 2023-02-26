COON RAPIDS—Mesabi Range College used a strong second half to dunk St. Cloud Tech, 87-75 and advance to Sunday’s NJCAA Region XIII Championship.
The Norsemen got 19 points from Ziaire Davis, including five 3-pointers, 15 points from Kaeleb Roberts and 14 from Nataj Sanders to grab the semifinal victory. Mesabi Range’s Mark Campbell II also hit double digits with 11, while Chris Rogers chipped in with 10 points.
St. Cloud Tech was led by Semaj Threats with 18 points.
Mesabi Range (19-9) will take on the winner of Rochester vs. Anoka-Ramsey Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Mesabi: Glentrel Carter 5, Mark Campbell II 11, Kaeleb Roberts 15, Nataj Sanders 14, Ziaire Davis 19, Zion Sanford 2, Chris Rogers 10, Johnny Spencer 8, Anthony Rayson 3. 3-pointers: Campbell 1, Roberts 1, Davis 5, Spencer 2. Free throws: 22-42. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Friday’s Game
Mesabi Range 74,
Riverland 52
COON RAPIDS—The Norsemen picked up their first playoff win since 2016-17 with a 74-52 victory Friday over Riverland in the first round of the Region XIII Tournament.
Mesabi Range (18-9) advances to play St. Cloud Tech Saturday at 2 p.m. at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.
Mesabi Range 37 37—74
Riverland 24 28—52
MR: Kaeleb Roberts 4, Nataj Sanders 17, Ziaire Davis 3, Zion Sanford 9, Johnny Spencer 15, Vance Alexander 4, Anthony Rayson 10. 3-pointers: Davis 1, Spencer 2. Free throws: 19-28. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
