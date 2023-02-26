Mesabi Range College logo

COON RAPIDS—Mesabi Range College used a strong second half to dunk St. Cloud Tech, 87-75 and advance to Sunday’s NJCAA Region XIII Championship.

The Norsemen got 19 points from Ziaire Davis, including five 3-pointers, 15 points from Kaeleb Roberts and 14 from Nataj Sanders to grab the semifinal victory. Mesabi Range’s Mark Campbell II also hit double digits with 11, while Chris Rogers chipped in with 10 points.

