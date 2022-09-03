AURORA — In his fourth year with the program and second year as head coach, Eric Njimegni sees a lot of promise in the Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team.
Plenty of hard work in the offseason as well as a stellar opening few weeks of practice have shown Njimegni that his Giants can compete when faced with a tough task. Now, the goal is to work on their attack, score goals and win soccer games.
“Every game we’re learning,” Njimegni said. “There’s already been plenty of improvements. We’ve shown we can defend really well and now we have to figure out a way to attack. That’s the next thing to work on. Now it’ll be about moving the ball up the field more consistently and tracking to get some goals. You have to score goals to win a soccer game.”
AJ Roen is the lone senior on this year’s Giants team and Njimegni says the veteran has been nothing short of a model leader for the players.
“AJ is a very, very important piece of our team. Even if he doesn’t have the most playing time, he’s shown to be one of the most important players for us. He’s our only senior and you can tell everyone respects him a lot. He’s easy to work with, he listens but he also gives his input and tells me what he sees. He knows what we should work on and the players love him. They respect him and he’s stepped into that leadership role and done very well for us.”
Njimegni says the communication from Roen and the rest of the captains on the team has played an important part in the team’s progress this year so far this year.
“We have five captains and they’re making sure the players feel comfortable speaking up. They’re always communicating so the captains can come to me about what we need to do to be better. Everyone wants to have fun, get better and play well and I think we’re seeing that.”
Another key piece for Mesabi East Area is freshman goaltender Colton Bialke. Stepping into the starting role in net for the varsity squad this year, Njimegni says Bialke has been nothing short of phenomenal.
“This is his first year working in the goal full time for us on varsity. We needed a full time goalie this year so I spoke with him and asked if he could step up to fill that role. He’s such a great team player and he took on that challenge.
“His performance has been mindblowing. The confidence he has, it’s not easy out there. There’s a lot of pressure playing there. Most people couldn’t do it. He’s only in ninth grade so I have lots of respect for him. He’s done exceptionally well so far.”
If one were to drive by Mesabi East’s stadium this past summer, there’s a high chance one would see the Giants putting in the extra time in the offseason. Njimegni says the extra commitment from his players has paid off this season already.
“This was something I spoke with the booster club about. We cannot tell them that they have to be here in the summer but we wanted to make sure they had the chance to come and work and get better. We made it an option and everybody would show up. About twice a week we’d practice for an hour with some drills and then scrimmage for an hour. Now we’re making sure they’re getting extra touches on the ball, working on their passing and just improving.
“We know in the fall there’s no extra time to work on all of these things. It’s just going from game to game. So being able to have that for them in the summer, it paid off big time.”
Coming off a 1-0 overtime loss to defending 7AA champion Cloquet on Thursday, Njimegni says his team is making great strides and now the players themselves are beginning to see it.
“They know they have the skills and abilities to defend and play well against really good competition. I’m super proud of them. The coaching staff is super proud of them. I know the parents are too and they’re pushing them to keep working as well. Soccer is not easy. It’s a lot of work and they’re putting on a good performance.
“At the end of the day, it’s about our character, our respect and how we play and we’re showing that now.”
