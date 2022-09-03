AURORA — In his fourth year with the program and second year as head coach, Eric Njimegni sees a lot of promise in the Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team.

Plenty of hard work in the offseason as well as a stellar opening few weeks of practice have shown Njimegni that his Giants can compete when faced with a tough task. Now, the goal is to work on their attack, score goals and win soccer games.

