‘Megatron’ leading E-G

EVELETH — His Eveleth-Gilbert teammates call him “Megatron.’’
Head coach Jon Wagner refers to sophomore Jared Delich as a young leader of the Golden Bears cross country team.
“He’s a special person. He has a very logical mind and he decides what he wants to do and how he wants to do and then he follows through with it,’’ Wagner said after practice Friday. “The guys call him Megatron because whatever he wants to do he will find a way to do it. He’s kind of exceptional that way.’’
Another attribute is Delich’s ability to focus on the task at hand and not get distracted like most kids his age.
“He’s the guy that can pull that attention into whatever he’s looking at right now. That makes him a really good hockey player, a great tennis player, and excellent in cross country.’’
Asked about his own success, the 16-year-old gave credit to running mate Connor Matschiner and coach Wagner.
“I’ve got Connor Matschiner, another sophomore that I run with constantly during practice,’’ Delich said. “With us being similar speeds, we can push each other each race. It’s a lot of fun when you have somebody to compete against.’’
Delich won E-G’s triangular at Fayal Pond with a time of 18:44. “That ended up being a pretty good race overall.’’
He followed that up with an 18:39 at the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin meet last week, which earned him a 16th place finish against a much larger field.
Delich now has his sights set on beating his personal best mark of 18:24.
“I’m going to beat that with this shortened season for sure, possibly next race.’’
Wagner believes the sophomore runner can improve on his personal best and even go a little faster.
“Right now he’s running in the low to mid 18s,’’ which is where he ended up last year. “My goal for him is to break into the 17s, where I believe he’s got the speed and the strength to do that. It’s a matter of him figuring out how he wants to get that done and he will.’’
“Wagner has some high goals for me. I’ll try to hit them.’’
Delich first joined cross country as a fifth-grader, which “was just kind of random. It was my dad’s idea, just because I didn’t enjoy flag football in fourth grade as much. I just decided to come and pick a random fall sport. I came and ran and I enjoyed it and stuck with it.’’
The three-sport athlete (hockey and tennis also) said coach Wagner has helped him tremendously over the years.
“I’ve been in cross country since fifth grade, so it’s been great to have him. He’s pushed us every practice. He knows everything he’s talking about. He wants us to improve and get a lot better each season.’’
The coach has also aided Delich and the Golden Bears during the offseason.
“Wagner held some summer running that I participated in a couple days a week during the summer and I would go out on just my own runs. I was trying to get back into it during the summer after that long winter of no running pretty much.’’
Putting in as many miles as possible is definitely a key to the sport, he added. “Yes, mainly just getting in miles. Just a strong mindset and pushing yourself faster than you want to go.’’
Delich shows initiative with the extra workouts and does them on his own.
“He’s not the kind of guy you have to tell to get in some miles this week,’’ Wagner said.
The young runner has excelled despite a cross country season impacted by the coronavirus. That has limited meets to going up against two other teams in triple triangulars. Times from the two other triangulars are all added in to get the final results.
Delich said he would prefer to run against bigger groups like in normal years.
“It’s been a lot different, weird to adjust to,’’ he said of the unusual season. “It’s much better to run with lots of bodies and have different people to catch ahead of you. It makes it a lot more competitive when you have lots of people.’’
Separate triangulars could mean the best racers in the area might not be in a particular heat, which is also a challenge for the competitors.
Despite that, Delich has developed a strategy in the most recent races.
“I just have to figure out my pace without anyone to catch or any motivation. I have to find my own motivation and push myself faster.’’
Learning to pace himself will also help Delich improve as a leader, according to Wagner, who believes he already has that ability.
If the leader goes out strong, second and third place on the team will be strong. Too slow, and others will all be slow too, the coach stated.
“He’s gonna learn to understand that leadership role in the meet. He’s gotta be the figurehead that goes out strong.
“As he does that, his teammates will follow.’’
