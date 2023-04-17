MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team struggled early and paid the price Friday, falling to Silver Bay 13-1.
Rangers head coach Jesse White said the Mariners jumped on the Rangers right from the start and his team just couldn’t recover. Silver Bay started the game with eight runs on five hits in the top of the first.
They went on to add two runs in the second, two more in the fourth and then one final run in the top of the fifth.
Mountain Iron-Buhl tried to respond in the fifth and scored one run in the top of the fifth, but that was the best they could do. Sam Hoff and Elle Otto had the lone hits for the Rangers.
Mountain Iron-Buhl is scheduled to host Ely today at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Mesabi East 13,
Ely 12
AURORA — The Mesabi East softball team came out on top in a high-scoring affair Friday, downing visiting Ely 13-12.
Adeline Butzke led at the plate for the Giants, going 4-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored. Greta Levelwind was 3-3 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases. Bethany Polla was 3-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. McKenzie Pokorny finished 3-4 with a walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases.
For the Timberwolves, Claire Thomas finished 3-4 with two runs and a walk. Rachel Coughlin was 2-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Peyton Huntington was 2-4 with a walk and two runs. Zoe Mackenzie was 1-3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Mesabi East is scheduled to travel to Silver Bay on Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Itasca 11,
Mesabi Range 2
AURORA — Amelia Fritz went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, but that’s about as much as the Norse could muster Friday as they fell 11-2 in the first game of their doubleheader with Itasca.
Mesabi Range finished with five hits in the loss with Elizabeth Hey aiding the cause by going 2-2. Lauren Lautigar was 1-2. Raven Sainio tallied a run scored.
Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle, giving up all 11 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and three walks in four innings of work. She struck out one.
Mesabi Range 11,
Itasca 3
AURORA — The Lady Norse couldn’t fare much better in their second game Friday, falling to the Vikings 11-3.
Amelia Fritz and Joey Westby led the way, going 2-2 with a run scored each. Jasmine Heikkila was 1-3.
Lillian Archambeau took the loss in the circle, giving up 11 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and five walks over 4.1 innings of work. She struck out three.
Mesabi Range (0-8 overall, 0-5 MCAC North) is scheduled to take on Rainy River on Wednesday, weather permitting.
