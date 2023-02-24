EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls basketball team clinched the IRC Title on Friday night beating Mesabi East, 63-50.
Next up for the Wolverines will be the playoffs.
“We really played a nice second half tonight and that led to the win,” head coach Byron Negen said. “We really settled down in the second half and hit the open shooter.”
The teams battled in the first half with neither team running by the other squad.
The biggest lead in the opening half was when Mesabi East had a 15-9 lead with 9:40 left in the half.
“I really thought we matched up well against them,” Giants coach Chris Whiting said. “We were doing some good things out on the court.”
The Wolverines battled their way back towards the end of the half when Lexi Lamppa hit a 3-pointer and Morgan Marks hit a deep 3-pointer of her own.
The Giants went into the dressing room leading 33-29 at the half.
Alyssa Prophet led the Giants with 16 points at the half while Lexi Lamppa led the Wolverines with seven.
The second half was a different story.
Freshman Maija Lamppa came out and put on a shooting clinic.
Her teammates found her open and she hit shot after shot.
Lamppa scored 12 points in the first six minutes of the half.
Her hot shooting put the Wolverines in the lead.
The Giants did what they could to stay in the game but they just couldn't keep up with the Wolverines.
“Maija Lamppa sure played a nice second half,” Whiting said. “We just ran out of gas.”
The closest the Giants could get with under seven minutes left to play was when Prophet made a layup to cut the Rock Ridge lead to nine.
Time ran out on Mesabi East and the Wolverines came away with a 13 point win.
Maija Lamppa led the Wolverines with 19, while Westby added 16.
Prophet led the Giants with 23.
Next up for both teams now will be the playoffs.
“The girls know what’s coming up next,” Whiting said. “You have to come out ready to play your good ball.”
Negen agreed with Whiting.
“This is what they put all the work in for,” Negen said. “Win or go home.”
ME 33 17 — 50
RR 29 34 — 63
ME: Maija Hill 10, Gianna Lay 2, Alyssa Prophet 23, Olivia Forsline 5, Marta Forsline 10; 3-pointers: Prophet 3, Olivia Forsline 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;
RR: Lexi Lamppa 11, Anna Westby 16, Maija Lamppa 19, Emma Lamppa 8. Alenandra Flannigan 4, Paige Maki 2, Morgan Marks 5; 3-pointers: Lexi Lamppa 1, Westby 1, Emma Lamppa 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: None;
