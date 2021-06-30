Lakeview cruises past Hibbing Legion Post 222

HIBBING — After getting a forfeit win over Hermantown Monday, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team was hoping to put on a good show against defending District 8 champion Lakeview.
Post 28, which won the title in 2019, had another idea.
Joe Vos tossed a no-hitter over five innings, and Lakeview pounded out 13 hits, including two home runs, en route to a 22-1 victory over Post 222 Tuesday at Al Nyberg Field.
Nothing went right for Hibbing in the game, especially on the mound and in the field, where Post 222 committed nine errors.
“You chock this one up to walks, hit by pitches, errors and being no-hit,” Schafer said. “You could tell the way that prepared vs. the way we prepared, then into infield/outfield how this game was going to go. It went exactly how both teams looked in infield/outfield.”
Post 28’s offensive outburst began in the first with two walks to Bo Brown and Vos.
With two out, Garrett Johnson delivered a two-run single, then after an error, Max Snzama clutched up with a run-scoring base hit, and Hibbing found itself down by four.
It looked like Post 222 was going to respond in their half of the first as Josh Kivela walked. After an errant pick-off attempt put Kivela on third, Joe Allison hit a shot down the third base line.
Lakeview third baseman Snzama made a nice backhanded play, and even though Kivela scored, he threw out Allison at first to stop a possible rally.
Isaac Colbaugh would walk, but Vos got two strikeouts to end the inning.
Post 222 would only get one more baserunner the rest of the game, and he was picked off first base.
Vos finished with nine strikeouts and three walks.
“That kid made a nice play at third,” Schafer said. “That pitcher, he threw well. He had a good curveball, and he mixed it in with that good fastball that had a little velocity behind it, too.
“He’s a good pitcher. It was one of those things.”
Post 28 continued their offensive onslaught in the second as Ethan Cole hit an RBI double, then Vos followed with a three-run home run. Sam Winsett knocked in a run when he reached on an error.
In the fourth, Lakeview sent 13 more hitters to plate, scoring nine runs to make it 18-1.
Winsett had a sacrifice fly, Brown an RBI base hit, Cole and Vos RBI hit by pitches, Chris Sampson a two-run double, Johnson an RBI base hit and Winsett an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball.
Post 28 scored the final runs of the game in the fifth as Sampson hit a three-run home run, and one run scored on a wild pitch.
“They hit the ball well,” Schafer said. “I don’t think they’re 18 or 19 runs runs better than us, but obviously, we’ve got a ways to go over the next month to close the gap with them.
“Lakeview is a team that in 2019 went to state. They’re the last team that went to state, so this was a barometer to tell us where we’re at in the district.”
Hibbing is sitting well in the district, especially after Monday.
Post 222 did lose the game to Hermantown 2-0, but it was later determined that the Silverhawks used an ineligible player, giving Hibbing the win.
“They had a pitcher that was a little old to be playing Legion baseball,” Schafer said. “He wasn’t legally able to play under the American Legion national rules. Either they didn’t know, or they tried to pull a fast one.
“Either way, that’s big for us for seeding purposes being 2-0 against Hermantown.”
That still doesn’t explain the fact that Post 222 only has three hits in their last 12 innings.
“That has been uncharacteristic for us,” Schafer said. “Offensively, we’ve been good, if not the majority, the whole season.”
